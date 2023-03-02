Valorant Premier global beta release confirmed: New competitive mode

Riot Games has announced that Premier mode, the competitive path to pro mode, in Valorant will have a global beta to test out its capabilities and will start sometime later in 2023.

Riot has already tested Premier mode on Brazilian servers and is looking to ramp up its testing worldwide. In an announcement video, Andy Ho, Valorant’s game director, gave an update on the team-based competitive mode and what to expect moving forward.

“This new challenge will invite you to build a team and compete throughout the Act in a series of weekly matches on designated maps. If you win enough of your Premier matches, you’ll earn your way into a playoff tournament at the end where you’ll battle to be named one of the top teams in your skill division,” Ho said.

The beta will launch in Act III of Episode 6, which will probably start sometime in the summer. Valorant Acts usually run for about three months and the second Act of the Episode is slated to begin on March 6.

Valorant Premier will also eventually link to the professional scene

The mode will also eventually flow into the pro side of Valorant, with the top teams from the mode eventually feeding into VCT Challengers leagues, according to the Head of Valorant Esports at Riot, Leo Faria.

“No more open qualifiers events, your path to pro starts in-game,” Faria said. “And If you do great, you get a shot at Challengers.”

Faria did not reveal a timetable for when the open qualifier system will end for the VCT Challengers leagues, but based on when the mode will start its beta testing, it will not be anytime soon.

Riot’s other esport title, League of Legends, had a similar system at the start of its lifecycle with top teams from its competitive ladder qualifying for a second-tier league that could eventually earn promotion into its top leagues.