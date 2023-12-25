7 games like Valorant you should play in 2023

Valorant, the highly popular MOBA developed by Riot Games, has taken the gaming world by storm since its release back in 2020. For those who have fallen in love with its unique blend of first-person shooter mechanics and hero-driven gameplay, you might find the titles on this list quite exciting.

You may know Riot Games as the developer of the ever-popular League of Legends, which has a huge roster of characters. Riot Games has a mastery over building complex games with a large cast of distinct characters, and the developer flaunts this skill in Valorant as well.

Valorant stands out in the crowded field of online­ battle arenas with its tactical shooting and unique roster of characters.

If you’ve mastered Valorant’s tactical combat and are looking for games that offer a similar experience, here are 7 great games like Valorant you should check out in 2023 and beyond.

Apex Legends

Respawn/EA Apex Legends brings a superhero-like twist to the battle royale genre.

Apex Le­gends brings a superhero-e­sque angle to the world of battle­ royales, serving up a rapid-fire shooting experience akin to Valorant. Each character is different in this game, with their very own skills, making the gameplay ever-changing and live­ly.

The vivid gaming environment and the regular updates each se­ason, position Apex Legends as an exciting choice for Valorant fans. Plus, just like Valorant, you can play Ape­x Legends for free.

Overwatch 2

Blizzard Overwatch 2 provides intense 5v5 battles for players to enjoy.

Overwatch 2 builds on the success of its predecessor, delivering intense 5v5 battles with a focus on character-driven gameplay. The diverse cast of heroes, each with distinct abilities, offers a compelling multiplayer experience.

Overwatch 2 excels in quick, teamwork-oriented matches, reminiscent of Valorant’s style. While the sequel might not have gained the same level of popularity as the first game, it definitely has an appeal for Valorant players.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Valve CS2 is a tactical FPS.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is the original tactical first-person shooter that laid the foundation for games like Valorant. Counter-Strike 2, or CS2, is the successor to the worldwide phenomenon that was CSGO.

On the surface, Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant are similar as they are both first-person shooters with a plant-and-defuse objective.

The Counter-Strike and Valorant esports scenes are closely related as well, since a large number of professionals from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have seamlessly moved to Valorant, and several pros from Valorant are looking into the Counter-Strike 2 esports scene.

Paladins

Hi-Rez Studios Paladins features an expansive roster of unique heroes to use.

Paladins, like Valorant, ce­nters around its roster of heroes, and creating a fantastical setting. Its eclectic group of characters, each with individual powers and arms, prese­nts an interesting option for players wanting a mix of gunfire­ and character-focused play.

In the re­alm of hero-based games, Paladins boasts a rathe­r eccentric lineup that allows you to constantly experiment and master each character. Repe­tition isn’t an issue with Paladins, as the availability of uniquely e­xaggerated characters, each with distinct weaponry, ensures an e­njoyable gaming experie­nce.

Fortnite

Epic Games Fortnite is an extremely popular battle royale.

Fortnite took the world by storm when it first came out, and it has since achieved a lot of success. It’s a battle royale game that transcends traditional boundaries.

While distinct from Valorant in format, its PvP intensity and diverse mechanics make it an exciting choice for those seeking dynamic player interactions.

In the massive battle royale setting of Fortnite, a hundred players are placed on a battlefield and must battle it out until only one is standing. The game lets you build, craft, and plunder your way through a variety of entertaining and chaotic game modes that will surely keep you engaged as the game keeps getting updated over the years.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege is all about teamwork and strategy.

Rainbow Six Siege, or R6, stands out for its focus on planning, teamwork, and environmental destruction. While different from Valorant in certain aspects, its emphasis on strategic play, unique Operatives, and varied objectives make it an intriguing alternative.

In Rainbow Six, attackers try to enter a building where defenders are stationed, and defenders are required to stay within the building while they fight opponents. Because each structure has several stories, attackers may use the outer walls as a rappel point to climb up and down, creating extremely diverse attack angles that defenders must always be on the lookout for.

Battleborn

Gearbox Software Battleborn’s setting has a great sense of scale.

Battleborn is a first-person shooter that can be played for free and is quite similar to Valorant. Although it doesn’t really add much new to the genre overall, it is unquestionably a pleasant change of pace and setting.

In addition to being ideal for combat, the barren landscapes of Battleborn have an enormous sense of scale. Although Battleborn is a simplistic experience, it is enjoyable and efficient at increasing the mayhem.

Those were seven games like Valorant that you should play in 2023.

