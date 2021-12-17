All Valorant maps: Location, layout, release date, more

Currently in Valorant, there are seven different maps players do battle on. Each of them are set in a different location on Future Earth, have different layouts and gimmicks, and more. Here’s what you need to know about all the Valorant maps.

Valorant, being a tactical FPS, requires a few key things. One of them is maps for players to jump into and do battle on.

It’s as crucial to learn the ins and outs of every Valorant map as it is to learn the mechanics of each Agent. After all, if you run around headless, you won’t be able to do anything against players with more map knowledge.

No matter whether you have a favorite (or most hated), we’ve got a rundown to all the Valorant maps and how each of them are laid out right here.

Valorant maps

Bind

Location: Rabat, Morocco

Bind, set in the dusty Morocco, features teleporters that allow players to easily rotate from A to B, and vice versa. However, these teleporters are only one way ⁠— and spit you out in the same locations ⁠— making them prime spots for easy picks, or easy baits.

There’s also no “middle”, with the teleporter between A and B taking up that chunk of the map. This forces attackers to push through either A or B Short, and then make a long rotate (with or without teleports) if they decide to switch things up.

Haven

Location: Thimphu, Bhutan

Haven is Valorant’s only three-map bomb site, breaking away from the tried-and-true method of having just two. This makes for interesting play for both sides, especially for defenders having to spread resources thin to cover all three.

The map is set in a monastery deep in Bhutan, with the central shrine marking the B bomb site. The A and C sites are on either side, with plenty of long sightlines making it difficult for attackers to push up without proper utility.

Split

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Set at a Tokyo high-speed railway station, Split features plenty of verticality and ziplines that make it a nightmare for attackers to push onto either site. It is one of Valorant’s most one-sided maps, heavily favoring the defense.

There are plenty of small choke points around the map, making explosive utility like Raze’s grenades or Viper’s Snakebites very powerful tools.

Ascent

Location: Venice, Italy

Ascent was the first map released after Valorant’s beta, dropping as part of the game’s official launch. With a wide-open space down mid, the Italian map features sliding, destructible doors that can cut off rotations.

It’s one of the most mid-dominant maps, with maintaining control being key to success for both sides as it allows for easy rotations from site-to-site.

Icebox

Location: Bennett Island, Russia

The frigid Icebox, set in the cold tundras of northern Russia, has plenty of interesting angles for both attackers and defenders to use thanks to the shipping containers littered around. It can be like navigating through a maze at times, especially pushing onto the A Site.

With horizontal ziplines to rush onto A Site with, and a wide open area making for big gun fights on B, there’s not many places to hide despite all the shipping container cover.

Breeze

Location: Atlantic Ocean

You might want to mosy around on the idyllic Atlantic Ocean beaches of Breeze, but there’s a Valorant game to be played. The map features two extremely large bombsites, and plenty of ways to approach them ⁠— whether through big chokes or tiny corridors and halls.

There is a “vent” rotate between the A Site and Mid too, which can catch any lurkers by surprise.

Fracture

Location: New Mexico, USA

Fracture was yet another incredibly experimental take on the traditional tactical FPS map, allowing attackers to rotate from one side of the map to another with two split spawns and an underground zipline.

Each bomb site is on opposite sides of the map, meaning it’s key for defenders to put up large defenses on both as it’s quite the journey to rotate between the two.