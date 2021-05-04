Valorant Breeze map guide: layout, callouts, strategies, more - Dexerto

Breeze is Valorant’s sixth map, set on the Caribbean coast near the Bermuda Triangle. Don’t get confused into the conspiracy theories though: The expansive map is actually pretty easy to break down. We’ve got your one-stop guide right here to master Breeze.

Valorant’s map pool is slowly expanding. Breeze’s addition in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 is certainly helping diversify the selection, with a wide expanse quite unlike most others in the game.

However, with its pretty straight forward four-square format, there is a way to quickly understand and master the map. Breeze relies on creating solid Mid control, giving you access to both sites with ease as both attackers and defenders.

That might make it seem no different to Ascent, but with its one-way “chutes” and various other gimmicks, you can get around the map quite freely to take some cheeky angles and long-range fights.

If you’re getting lost, we’ve got you covered with a one-stop guide to mastering Breeze, so you can jump into ranked with confidence.

How to play as a Defender on Breeze

Reactor Site A

Holding down the fort on Breeze’s A Site can be pretty tricky. You do have to worry about multiple angles; primarily A Cave, A Hall, and Mid Doors.

Defenders on Breeze typically have to put more resources into defending A than B. Holding a line from defender spawn towards the rope by attacker spawn, as well as a lurk or two on site, is basically a must.

Reactor Site B

The B Site is actually a pretty easy one to hold for Defenders. It’s definitely not going to be the Attacker’s preferred choice, given how one big chokepoint is all you really need to hold to be successful. Throwing a Sage wall up can stop an entire attack in its tracks.

You do need to be mindful of a flank through Mid though (more on this soon). If you give up Mid control, B Site may as well not be yours anymore. Thankfully the retake through Defender spawn is relatively straightforward, so in most situations, you should have B on lock.

Mid

Having some sort of Mid control is pretty key as a defender on Breeze. You can do this from two angles ⁠— Mid Doors by A Site, and Mid Nest by spawn. Having a player in both positions is a decent default start.

If you give up the B Tunnel entry towards B Site, you’re more than likely going to lose the round. It’s not so important to hold Doors as hard, but if you do, you can rotate through mid to get easy flanks off. High risk, high reward.

How to play as an Attacker on Breeze

Reactor Site A

As we mentioned in the defence section, for Attackers on Breeze, the A Site will likely become your go-to attack. With the multiple angles of attack, there’s plenty of ways to take it.

Pushing through Cave and planting on one side of the Pyramids is probably the default. You can Sage wall towards the East of site. You do have to be mindful of someone playing in the cutout on the far West of site, but these site takes are pretty rudimentary.

Reactor Site B

Where things get difficult as an attacker on Breeze is pushing onto B Site. Most of your pushes are going to be down B Main, which can be blocked off by a Sage wall or an Omen or Astra smoke. You can coordinate a push through that, but it’s a tricky chokepoint.

Taking control of Mid ⁠— specifically Elbow and Tunnel ⁠— can vastly improve your chances of getting site control. The secondary angle can easily clear out the blind spots of main, and as long as you do it before the A rotate from Mid Chute or spawn, you can quickly plant and lock down the fort.

Mid

Attacking Mid on Breeze is very important for an A Site take. Being able to push through Doors and get another angle on the defence can greatly increase your chances of a successful take, but it’s not make or break.

For B, it’s almost always necessary. Against good players, you’ll very rarely run out B Main, get a frag, and push in. You need that second angle of attack, so attacking the Nest player from Pillar and Elbow at the same time can give you the angles to work into B.

This is a lot to take in, especially if you’re new to Valorant. However, it’s not that difficult in essence. As you play on the map more, you’ll get used to the callouts, and develop some strategies of your own.

The most important thing is communicating with your team. Being able to coordinate pushes with well-timed aggression will win you a game more than having a deep stratbook as a solo player. Remember, Valorant is a team game.