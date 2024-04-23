Pro Valorant team wins round despite player’s mouse dying & trash talk ensues

100 Thieves’ Valorant team shockingly won a round despite Boostio’s mouse dying mid-game. Naturally, the unreal win led to some spicy trash talk directed at their opponents.

For anyone who uses a wireless mouse, there is no worse feeling than when it dies mid-game. But what about dying mid-game, during a heated matchup on LAN at the highest tier of pro play? Well, that sounds a bit worse.

That is the exact situation 100 Thieves’ IGL Boostio found himself in in the middle of a regular season match against Cloud9 in the VCT Americas Stage 1. However, despite the disastrous tech issue, they still somehow won the round.

In round 16 of the first map Bind, the casters quickly highlighted Boostio’s strange movements, namely that he wasn’t moving his mouse at all.

The apparent tech issue couldn’t have come at a worse time as 100 Thieves was about to execute a site. The team would manage to get themselves in a post-plant position, to which Boostio did what a player can only do in his situation. Sacrifice himself for the greater good.

In an attempt to take the fight to C9, Boostio threw himself in the line of fire so his teammates could trade off him, and they did, bringing it from a 4v4 (effectively a 3v4) to a 2v1 advantage for 100 Thieves to which they eventually won.

And Boostio’s reaction to their round win was priceless. The moment 100 Thieves shockingly won the round, he immediately stood up, pointed to the C9 players, and could be seen shouting “You’re all bad, you’re all s***”.

100 Thieves would go on to win the map, only conceding another round in Bind. And they would also carry the momentum to map two of Ascent where they won 13-6, sweeping the series 2-0.