Valorant update 8.07 patch notes: Omen buff, Clove bug fixes, more

Valorant patch 8.07 is here, bringing Clove back to the agent pool along with an Omen buff. Here are the full Valorant update 8.07 patch notes.

Clove was added with patch 8.05 but was disabled in professional Valorant temporarily due to several bugs related to their abilities. Fortunately, those have been fixed with the new update which means players can freely choose the sixth Controller in Competitive matches and VCT Leagues.

Omen has also received a significant buff with Valorant patch 8.07 where the Agent can now interact more with the environment like doors in his Ultimate, without needing to cancel the ability.

With that said, here’s a complete rundown of everything included in Valorant update 8.07 patch notes.

The biggest change with Valorant patch 8.07 is related to Omen. This controller will now be able to pick up the Spike and interact with other useables like doors while using the Ultimate ability without having to cancel it.

Several bugs related to Clove have been fixed. This includes all of their abilities like Not Dead Yet, Ruse, Meddle, and Pick-Me-Up. Audio bugs for certain weapons and skins like Glitchpop, Prime, Cryostatis, and more are also fixed.

Below you can find the full Valorant 8.07 patch notes from Riot Games.

Interaction prompts have received an accessibility update, adding contrast to make them easier to read in-game. Prompt text has been simplified and weapon prompts no longer show skinline names.

Omen

Omen is now able to pick up the Spike and interact with other useables like doors while in the Shade form of From the Shadows (X) without having to cancel the ability. Our goal is to make these interactions more intuitive and clearly intended.

Flashes now behave more consistently even if your latency is affected.

Bug Fixes

General

Damage Display We fixed a bug where fractional damage would represent the total damage taken incorrectly on the HUD. This bug resulted in issues like close range Classic body shots on armored targets appearing to deal 25 instead of 26 damage and Clove appearing to heal to 151 health with Pick-Me-Up (C) in some circumstances. NOTE: this is purely a visual fix and the underlying gameplay around damage has not changed.



Agents

Chamber Fixed an exploit where Chamber could place Trademark (C) in unintended locations.

Clove Submitted a speculative fix for an issue where Clove’s corpse would sometimes remain upright after dying. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the Match Details. Fixed a bug where damage to Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) temporary health did not appear in Combat Report. Fixed a bug where Clove’s aim direction would abruptly change when suppressed during Not Dead Yet (X). Fixed a bug where Clove would sometimes resurrect without their primary weapon when using Not Dead Yet (X). Fixed a bug where Clove’s head and arm hitboxes could be offset when aiming sharply up or down with Ruse (E) equipped. Fixed the same bug that also applied while Clove was crouched with Ruse (E) equipped. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used an incorrect ability icon in the Combat Report. Submitted a speculative fix for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) HUD sometimes showing > 150 total health values when taking fall damage as Clove activated the ability Fixed a bug where moving through the edges of Clove’s smoke would cause flickering vision rather than a smooth transition. Fixed a bug where dead allies or observers spectating Clove would skip the death camera ceremony upon Clove’s death. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) could rarely cause a client-side hitch.



Cosmetics

Weapon and Skins Audio We had several reports of skins’ audio being bugged, which are now fixed: Glitchpop Classic Prime Classic Cryostasis Classic Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N) Classic Spectrum Classic Elderflame Operator Ion Sheriff (Note: This was already hotfixed during 8.05, but adding here so everyone is aware.) We also had several other guns/skins reported as having audio issues (Standard/Default Phantom, Oni Phantom, Recon Phantom, etc.), but we verified these are actually working properly. If these guns or any other first person audio sounds different on headphones than it sounded before 8.05, it could be due to your speaker configuration in the VALORANT audio settings. This can happen if your USB headphones appear to Windows to be a surround sound device with multiple channels and you have opted into Auto-Detect in the VALORANT audio settings. If you are listening on headphones, have selected Auto-Detect, and do not have Spatial Audio enabled, your speaker configuration should appear as 2.0. If any other number of channels is shown, you can either set your VALORANT speaker configuration back to Stereo or enable Spatial Audio in Windows to fix this.



Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where Radio Commands Menu being bound to number keys caused a conflict when trying to activate commands.

Premier