New Valorant Agent teased by leaked player card and it might be a new Controller

A new leak of a player card available in the Battlepass for Episode 8, Act 1 teases Valorant’s next new agent, and it looks like it’s going to be a controller.

It’s been a few months now since Iso, the newest Agent dropped in Valorant, but new leaks from the upcoming Battlepass for Episode 8, Act 1 hint a new Controller could make their debut in 2024.

The preview of the player card comes from popular Twitter account ValorLeaks, who shared it along with some additional details about its expected release, and the release of a new Agent.

“Agent will be released with Episode 8 Act 2, in March,” said the next tweet in the thread. “This Player card is from Episode 8 Act 1’s Battlepass.”

The leaked card features what looks to be a shield with a butterfly or moth motif on it.

A new Controller agent could certainly lend itself to the game’s current double-controller meta, plus it’s been a while since Harbor joined the ranks in late 2022.

Valorant’s newest agent, the Duelist Iso, arrived back in October, while Deadlock, who dropped mid 2023 with patch 7.0, fills the Sentinel role.

Although a Controller wouldn’t be out of place, many fans in the comments were hoping to see a different role.

Riot Games Deadlock, a Sentinel, arrived in June 2023 with patch 7.0.

“Would have been so cool if it would be an initiator like Sova and Fade with the butterflies,” said one user.

“The only controller I want is the one that makes me like this game again,” said another.

With Evil Geniuses’ C0M commenting, “GIVE ME NEW INITIATOR,” which shouldn’t be too out of place for the initiator specialist.

Players have a lot to look forward to in 2024, with a new weapon also rumored to drop with episode 8.



But for now, they’ll have to wait until at least March next year to see what kind of Agent this player card belongs to.