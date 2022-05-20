Riot Games redefined gaming-based TV shows with their League of Legends-inspired Netflix hit, Arcane, but will their first-person shooter Valorant ever get the same treatment?

In the wake of Riot Games’ hit TV show, Arcane, all eyes are on both the future of League of Legends’ television universe and Valorant’s.

Skyrocketing in popularity since its release in 2020, the FPS has spawned a blossoming cinematic universe, with fans avidly awaiting the next installment of the Valorant story.

With countless stories to be told and a whole plethora of lore already available in-game, will Valorant and its ever-expanding cast of Agents ever get an Arcane-style TV show? Riot have revealed that something may be coming.

Is Valorant getting a TV show?

In short, the answer is a solid maybe, but if there is a Valorant-based series in the works it looks like it won’t be dropping anytime soon.

In their ‘Ask Valorant’ blog from May 19, Creative Director David Nottingham writes: “Arcane was amazing! We’d be lying if we claimed not to have hopes and dreams of one day delivering something of that stature in the Valorant Universe but wow, our LoL cousins set an insanely high bar with the series!

“From the outset, we set out to create an expansive universe with a depth of characters to support any potential future experiences that we believe players would want, including premium entertainment.

“BUT… don’t expect anything too soon,” he highlights. “We’re going to remain hyper-focused on the game for quite some time and we have plenty we still want to do to keep expanding the universe in support of Valorant the game.”

When will the Valorant TV show release?

While Nottingham’s comments certainly sound promising, it’s important to note that he does clarify not to “expect anything anytime soon.”

Not only are Riot working on a second season of Arcane, but they’re also likely exploring other realms of the LoL universe as well. Who knows, maybe they’ll jump ship to Future Earth sooner rather than later, but only time will tell.

So that’s all of the information we have so far on a potential Valorant TV show. As more information emerges we’ll be sure to update this page, but until then be sure to check out our other Valorant content:

