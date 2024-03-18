Valorant Agent 25: Release window, abilities & more

The second Act of Episode 8 is on the horizon and with it comes the anticipation of a new agent joining the fold. Here is everything we know so far about Agent 25 in Valorant.

Valorant is known for alternating between releasing new agents and maps alongside the release of new Episodes and Acts. However, nothing new was teased outside of one player card at the start of Episode 8 which has players on the edge of their seats.

The Chinese hitman and Duelist Iso was the last Agent to be released in October of 2023 with Episode 7 Act 3. There are currently 23 agents in the rotation with the addition of Iso. But a “missing” agent means the upcoming agent will be number 25.

Here is all the information regarding Agent 25 including their abilities, name, nationality, and more.

When is the release window for Agent 25 in Valorant?

There is currently no set release date for Agent 25. However, Riot Games has said it will reveal the new Agent during the final match of VCT Masters Madrid, which is set for March 24.

Riot has showcased new maps and agents at its international esports events for many years.

What role is Agent 25?

Agent 25 has been revealed to be a Controller according to leaks which have also shown the new agent interacting with Omen, who is also a Controller.

The last Controller released was Harbor, agent 21, who came out over a year ago in October of 2022. The new Agent will bring the total Controllers to six. Other Controllers include Viper, Omen, Brimstone, Habor, and Astra.

What are Agent 25’s abilities?

Agent 25 has been revealed to have a revive ability after a leaked voice line was revealed. No additional abilities have been released, however, with the confirmation that they will be a Controller, some form of smoke can be expected.

What is Agent 25’s name?

Agent 25 is named Clove. This was revealed by leakers ahead of the Masters Madrid tournaments. However, there has been no information added regarding what nationality Clove is. The agent has also been revealed to identify as non-binary.

As additional information becomes available, we will update this article.