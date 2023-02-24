How to watch VCT LOCK//IN showmatch: Stream, date, time, tarik & frttt teams

Riot Games is holding its first Valorant showmatch as content creators Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Leonardo ‘frttt’ Braz with their chosen teams will battle in front of Brazilian fans in São Paulo, before the VCT LOCK//IN grand final.

tarik is currently signed with Sentinels and frttt is attached to Team Liquid as a content creator – both organizations whose pro rosters also competed in the Brazilian tournament.

Twitter: Shroud tarik streamed Valorant Champions 2022 live from the tournament venue.

The two creators will pick their teams and clash right before the grand final match of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament on March 4.

VCT LOCK//IN showmatch: Stream

The stream for the VCT LOCK//IN showmatch is the same as the rest of the tournament, the official Riot Games Valorant Twitch or YouTube channels. The match is set to be a best-of-one affair and to take place before the final of the tournament.

No start time has been confirmed yet for the game, but the grand final match starts at 12PM EST, so expect it at least an hour two before this.

VCT LOCK//IN showmatch: Teams

No other players for the showmatch have been announced outside of the two captains in tarik and frttt. The lineups could include fellow content creators or pros that were knocked out of VCT LOCK//IN. Over 150 pro players came to Brazil to compete in the VCT event, so both creators will have a big pool of pros to pull from if they choose to add some for the showmatch.

Team Players Team tarik tarik, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD Team frttt frttt, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

This article will be updated as more information on the showmatch and the full teams are confirmed.