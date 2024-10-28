Georgie & Mandy tipped for Season 2 renewal for one surprising reason

We’re two episodes into the Young Sheldon spinoff, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is bearing up better than first thought – which could be good news for Season 2.

It feels like fans have finally moved on from Young Sheldon’s Season 7 ending, with Georgie’s journey into parenthood – and George’s death – being brought into a new chapter.

Beating all the odds, the Georgie & Mandy spinoff has got off to a respectable start, with its viewing figures for the first two weeks suggesting a Season 2 renewal could be on the cards.

According to Nielsen, Episode 2 of the Young Sheldon sequel averaged 6.403 million, which is only 2.4% out from its Episode 1 premiere.

To put that into context, that’s higher than Young Sheldon Season 6’s debut and is only narrowly behind Season 7 Episode 1.

Regardless of what critics think (just look at our review to know not everyone is keen), fans are clearly taken with the format, which means Season 2 rumors have started.

“I want to see Georgie and Mandy moving into a new house together in Season 2,” one Redditor posted. “When they can afford it, I think they should move because the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon should both have iconic ‘main locations’ (the apartment and the Coopers’ house respectively) and from what we saw of the McAllister’s house, I don’t see it being an ‘iconic’ setting.”

A second added: “I just finished the second episode and the scenes where Georgie was speaking to George’s grave and later Missy doing the same thing brought tears to my eyes.

“I have lost a wife in the last year and both my parents have passed. It makes me wish I had one more minute with all of them. Keep up the good work. I think the show needs to grow and develop the characters a little better.”

There is no official word on whether a second season of the Georgie & Mandy spinoff will actually happen – at the time of writing, we don’t even know how many episodes Season 1 will have, let alone any future plans.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Find out if Sheldon will be in the show, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.