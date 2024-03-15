Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 recap: Are these the same Coopers?

After last week’s bombshell, the action should have stopped—but did it? Here’s what happened in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5.

Fans are likely still left reeling from the fallout of George’s affair in Young Sheldon, revealing that the “other woman” was, in fact Mary, the entire time.

While opinion was divided over how the storyline was handled, Brenda is officially off the hook after suspicion was first placed on her in Season 5.

Now that George is no longer in the spotlight—for now—here’s a full rundown of what happened in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Mary’s walk on the wild side

CBS

It’s possible to argue that Mary has the biggest change in character during Episode 5, after being drawn in by a questionable TV presence by the name of Preacher Lemon. According to Lemon, the more people donate specifically to his church, the more they will receive back in abundance. On a whim, Mary decides to donate $50, leaving George and Meemaw stunned, pointing out that the donation is enough for a week’s worth of groceries.

Article continues after ad

As a result, George tries to convince Pastor Jeff that he’ll have Mary back at the church, to which Jeff promises to “pray on it.” When Jeff pays Mary a visit, Mary refuses to go back to her local Medford church, claiming that an $800 refund from the IRS was a clear sign that she’s on the right path. As the family questions her new beliefs, Mary begins to doubt too, soon subjected to a string of bad luck. Sure enough, the Cooper family retakes their rightful place in the Medford pews for the first time since Georgie got Mandy pregnant.

Article continues after ad

Billy and Missy get boozy

CBS

When Mary’s obsession with Preacher Lemon leads to her hogging the TV in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5, Missy heads to Billy‘s house to catch up with her favorite – MTV. While there, she learns that Brenda is away, convincing Billy to throw a party while no adults are home. Missy says the key ingredient to getting kids to come is to buy beer, with both Georgie and Mandy refusing to get it for her.

Article continues after ad

Standing outside the store hoping that someone will take pity on them, the pair realize that Billy looks old enough to get away with buying beer himself. Securing the goods, Missy begins to set up the party at home, only to get a call from Brenda, who surprisingly thinks the party is a good idea – as long as Billy is actually invited. The next day while making their glorious return to church, Missy throws up in the pew, leaving Mary horrified.

Article continues after ad

Sheldon tries his hand at stocks

CBS

Now that Sheldon has got his head around sharing his room, he begins to get involved in more extracurricular activities. Sheldon meets Joaquin, who is using the computer in their room to try and build an algorithm that beats the stocks, in turn getting them money and the attention of women. When Joaquin suggests that Sheldon could invest and use the money to buy things—like the sought-after particle accelerator—Sheldon divulges some of his student loan, kept hidden in a sock.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 leads to Sheldon and the gang potentially being rich, until the algorithm decides to make trades by itself after Sheldon decides to recode it. Watching their fortunes and dreams slip away from them, Sheldon decides that the only way to stop losing money is to throw the whole computer out of a window, destroying it instantly.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Young Sheldon content like our Season 7 theories, Young Sheldon filming locations, how to watch Young Sheldon Season 7 outside the US, and when Young Sheldon Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March here.