Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage follows the young couple settling into family life – but is Georgie even the father of Mandy’s baby?

Family is everything when it comes to good stories – and that’s what made Young Sheldon one of the best TV shows of the year. George’s death left the Coopers without a father figure, but now Georgie has picked up the mantle.

The spinoff throws Georgie into the chaos of raising his own family, all the while having to deal with in-laws who don’t particularly like him. Even though George has gone, Georgie still manages to lean on him for advice (no spoilers, but you’ll see what we mean).

Article continues after ad

If you’re new to the Cooper-verse, you might be wondering if Georgie really is the father of Mandy’s baby, so we’ve broken down their complicated journey to parenthood.

Is Georgie the father of Mandy’s baby?

Don’t panic! Georgie is indeed the biological father of Mandy’s baby. We see their relationship and pregnancy drama play out from Young Sheldon Season 5 onwards.

Article continues after ad

CBS

While 17-year-old Georgie is working at Meemaw’s laundrette, he meets 29-year-old Mandy – and the two immediately lie about their ages. Mandy downplays hers while Georgie claims he’s a lot older, leading the pair to begin dating in secret.

Article continues after ad

However, this doesn’t stay a secret for very long when Meemaw catches them at a restaurant, and the rest of the Coopers soon find out that Mandy is pregnant. Everyone goes into meltdown – especially Mandy after learning Georgie’s real age – and there’s talk of marriage right off the bat.

Though the wedding doesn’t come until Season 7 Episode 7, Georgie and Mandy weather the bad times enough for baby Cece to arrive in Season 6. It’s here that we meet Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim, who immediately take a dislike to the young boy who has ruined their daughter’s life.

Article continues after ad

This explains the dynamic we see in Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, with the young couple struggling to live under Audrey and Jim’s roof.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s never been any doubt over who Cece’s father is, nor any rumors or fan theories since Mandy joined the Young Sheldon cast.

Georgie was originally supposed to have a baby with another character

However, before Mandy came along, the Young Sheldon story should have looked completely different. In original scripts, Georgie was intended to be a dad to Veronica’s baby.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Throughout Seasons 2 and 3 of Young Sheldon, Georgie is head-over-heels for Veronica Duncan, a girl he is at school with. Starting off as a typical ‘bad girl,’ Veronica becomes a born-again Christian thanks to Mary’s guiding hand. She leaves at the end of Season 3 to dedicate her life to charity work.

In the meantime, Georgie will do anything to win her attention – including agreeing to be baptized, only to try and kiss Veronica mid-ceremony. He gets punched in the face, leading the pair to just be friends when Georgie gets a new girlfriend, Jana.

Article continues after ad

It’s believed Georgie and Veronica were originally meant to stay together and raise a baby, but scheduling conflicts meant the plotline never went anywhere. After her time in Young Sheldon, Veronica actress Isabel May headed over to the world of Yellowstone, starring in spinoff 1883.

Article continues after ad

She also appeared in Netflix show Alex & Katie, which is what caused her to drop out.

Fan theories cast doubt over Georgie’s father

Weirdly, one fan theory has been bothered by a different parental relationship, claiming Georgie isn’t actually Georgie’s biological father.

Article continues after ad

CBS

On Reddit, one fan posted “In Season 1 Episode 22, Georgie and his mom are having dinner and Georgie asks if she was pregnant with him when she married the dad. She denies it till he leaves then asks God to forgive her and she’ll tell him when he’s 30. So idk if he finds out who his real dad is?”

However, this isn’t actually what Mary meant. George is Georgie’s biological father, but Mary never wanted the eldest Cooper child to find out he was a “mistake.”

Article continues after ad

In her youth, Mary was allegedly wild, tempted by George thanks to his motorbike. Her temperament changed as she got older, but she was pregnant with Georgie at a young age – just like his own situation with Cece.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage review and our recap of Episode 1 and Episode 2.

You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.