Young Sheldon Season 7 delay has caused major confusion

Young Sheldon Season 7 has caused major confusion among fans by not clarifying the release schedule after Episode 6.

With Young Sheldon Episode 5 having aired on March 14, Season 7 is now on hiatus until April 4. This is due to “March Madness,” better known as the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Episode 6 is due to resume on this date, although the finale is still currently showing as airing on May 16.

This means that Young Sheldon now has to fit nine episodes into the same end date with three weeks less to play with. As CBS has yet to clarify how this will work, fans of the prequel have been left stumped.

Article continues after ad

“Through a Young Sheldon Facebook group, I saw that there aren’t going to be any episodes till April 4. May 16 is the series finale… how are they gonna do 14 episodes if we’re skipping 2 weeks of Young Sheldon?” one fan questioned on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“CBS hasn’t released the schedule yet. If they’re sticking with May 16 as the finale, then there will be double episodes another week,” another fan mused.

While no official announcements have been made yet, doubling up is a good rule of thumb to follow. This is what happened during Season 6 of Young Sheldon, having to make the same accommodations for March Madness.

Article continues after ad

“Still doesn’t give them enough time: April 4 – 7:6, April 11 – 7:7, April 18 – 7:8, April 25 – 7:9, May 2 – 7:10, May 9 – 7:11, May 16 – 7:12/13… In order to get to 14 episodes, they’ll either have to do another double episode or air an extra episode on a night other than Thursday,” a third fan weighed in.

Other fans have spotted that the penultimate two episodes — 13 and 14 — will both be aired in May 16, with Episode 14 an hour-long finale to round the series out.

However, CBS has yet to confirm this, so take this scheduling with a pinch of salt.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.