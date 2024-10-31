Georgie & Mandy reveals another Young Sheldon cameo as spinoff gets huge update

It’s good news for Young Sheldon-heads: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been picked up for a full 22-episode run… and clearly has a few more cameos in store.

It’s been unclear what the first season of Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff would actually look like, even after airing its first two episodes. CBS has potentially been biding time to see how well Episode 1 and Episode 2 would do – and after some impressive viewing figures, it’s all go.

Both episodes have so far managed to match the viewership of Young Sheldon Season 6, falling just short of matching Season 7. At an average of six million per episode, a full 22-episode run rivals the earlier seasons of Sheldon’s childhood.

While the cast took to social media to share the news, some behind-the-scenes reactions at a table read also revealed another familiar face. We don’t know what episode he’ll be in, but the below confirms Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) will be popping by to say hello.

When we last saw him in Season 7, Jeff was presiding over George’s funeral, but also gifted the Coopers a bigger TV after his conscience got the better of him. He bought it with money from Meemaw’s illegal laundrette gambling room… so you can see how he was conflicted.

Jeff and wife Robyn had been the Cooper’s neighbors for the final few seasons and regularly worked alongside Mary at the church. It’s likely we’ll see Jeff and Mary appear together, possibly tying into George’s death or Missy’s rebellious streak – perhaps even for a proper baptizing of baby Cece (remember Season 7 Episode 6?).

In the meantime, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is picking up steam, although fan opinion remains largely split thanks to the laugh track and overall sitcom format of the new TV show.

In our own review, we explained: “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is more of a miss than a hit. Lorre and Steve Holland might have regretted setting George up to be killed 18 years ago, but they can’t regret it enough if they think a laugh track sitcom is the way to go.

“To my fellow Young Sheldon fans – stick with it. There’s a pay-off in seeing the Coopers come back to us alone… and if the creators have any sense, we’ll see this increase over time.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues weekly on CBS. You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.