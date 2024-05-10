Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 11 recap: George is keeping a huge secret

It’s the calm before the saddest storm ever in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 11, and George is keeping a huge secret from Mary.

With only four episodes left until Young Sheldon Season 7 reaches its final conclusion, fans already have a sense of what’s coming up — and it’s not looking good.

CBS began its first run of back-to-back episodes after the March Madness delay with Episodes 11 and 12, and it’s safe to say that Episode 11 might just be the last time the prequel sitcom will ever be light-hearted.

But what went down before the clanger of a cliffhanger in Episode 12? Well, it turns out George is keeping a huge secret from Mary in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 11. Warning — spoilers ahead.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 11: Sheldon tries to teach old dogs new tricks

According to Episode 11, Sheldon only has 43 days until his educational journey begins at Caltech — and absolutely everybody is counting down the days until he leaves. Still, Sheldon wants his time at East Texas Tech to have meant something worthy enough to write about, presenting President Hagemeyer with a new curriculum in line with what he has learned in Germany.

Hagemeyer tells him that she can’t implement this, and that the physics faculty are already delivering a great program for students. However, both Dr. Sturgis and Dr. Linkletter each approach Sheldon without telling the other, aiming to learn a new variant of string theory that Sheldon has learned overseas. Frustrated that they can’t get their heads around this new theory, the pair wonder how they became the old duds they used to mock as science students.

Meanwhile, Sheldon asks Meemaw for advice on how to teach an old dog new tricks, and after hanging up multiple times, she suggests that Sturgis and Linkletter need patience. Renewed with the belief that asking for help isn’t a bad thing, the science teachers return to Sheldon’s makeshift classroom and finally start to get things right.

Mary comes down with baby fever

While Missy and Sheldon are preoccupied with their own lives, Mary latches onto Mandy and Georgie, offering to babysit while the newlyweds go out for the evening. Mary encourages George to bond with his grandchild by getting on the floor and spending time with her, while Missy thinks he must have fallen over when she comes home and finds them there.

When Georgie and Mandy come home, Mary is reluctant to give Cece back, later telling George that she misses having a baby in the house. George is freaked out, trying to dissuade Mary from getting any ideas. George later comes home from work and finds Mary has pulled out all of their old scrapbooks, reminiscing over the kids as babies. Mary hints that she wishes she could go back in time, insisting that her and George shouldn’t try for a baby — but if there was an accident, it would be a happy one.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 11: George gets a secret vasectomy

The newest episode is wrapped up in Mary’s baby fever, and George is absolutely terrified. In the bar with Coach Wayne and Principal Tom, George tells him what Mary said, with the pair reminding him of one of their former colleagues who had a baby later in life, referring to him as a “zombie.” The idea of a vasectomy gets mentioned, with George initially horrified at the thought.

However, curiosity gets the better of him and George finds himself at the clinic, where a spot immediately opens up after another patient becomes too fearful. George has the procedure done and calls Wayne for a ride home, who thinks George is crazy. Wayne asks what Mary will think, but George says he won’t tell her what’s happened.

Back at home, George hobbles around the house with a pack of frozen peas, claiming he got a groin injury in practice. Seeing George in pain, Mary laughs away her earlier baby fever, saying she didn’t know what she was thinking assuming that they could raise another kid.

