Young Sheldon creators break silence on how George could return in Georgie & Mandy

We’re a broken record at this point, but Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage just isn’t the same without George. Finally, Young Sheldon’s creators have addressed a potential beyond-the-grave return.

It feels both like yesterday and ages ago that we watched George die, followed by his heartbreaking funeral at the end of Young Sheldon Season 7. Though the patriarch isn’t with us anymore, his spirit lives on in the franchise’s latest spinoff.

With five episodes down, eldest son Georgie has made a routine habit of visiting his father’s grave when life gets too much for him. He talks things through when nobody else is around, and even brings Mary and Missy with him at the end of Episode 5.

But what about George the ghost? The new TV show’s creators have finally weighed in on whether George could ever return… and it’s not impossible.

Co-creator Steve Holland told TV Line, “I mean, I think it depends. We would never want to undo anything. We’re incredibly proud of the Young Sheldon finale. But if we found the right way to do it…?

CBS

“I mean, Chuck [Lorre] has talked about how he lost his father many, many years ago, but he still dreams about him 30 years later. So, if we found the right sort of emotional reason for Georgie, and it didn’t just feel like a stunt — like, here’s George Sr. crawling his way out of the grade — and we treated it respectfully, it would be great to have Lance back on.”

As for Lance Barber, the feeling is mutual. Speaking to Dexerto, the actor confirmed he is open to a beyond-the-grave cameo, but it has to be done correctly.

“I’d be open to getting the offer, that would be so flattering,” he explained. “If they figure out a way to do it that wasn’t diminishing what they’ve already established.

CBS

“If the writers decided to do that, they would do that in a thoughtful and classy way as opposed to a stunt to get people to watch the ghost of George Cooper return. If that could be done, then I would consider it. Otherwise, I’m really satisfied.”

A George cameo out-of-timeline has already been done, so bringing Barber back isn’t a long shot. Fans might remember the Season 12 episode ‘The VCR Illumination’ in The Big Bang Theory, which shows Sheldon watching old footage of George at Medford High.

Scenes were filmed specifically for the episode, rather than being re-used from the prequel. If anything this seems the most likely route George’s return would take… if it ever happens.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, and Episode 4 recaps before you watch the latest episode.