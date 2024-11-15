Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 5 recap: Young Sheldon reunited

It’s taken five episodes, but we’ve finally got the Young Sheldon cast back together (with two exceptions). But Thanksgiving in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 5 isn’t drama-free.

They’re taking their time, but Georgie, Mandy, Jim, and Audrey are getting closer to living in harmony. Things have been rocky during the first four episodes of the new TV show, but is peace on the horizon?

Now the drama is settling down with the McAllisters, it’s time for the Coopers to take over. We’ve yet to see the whole family in one place, but Thanksgiving is set to change that.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone wants to celebrate willingly. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 5 is a test for both Georgie and Mary in different ways. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Mary is in too deep in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 5

While Georgie and Mandy are in bed one night, Georgie approaches his wife with an idea. Because it’s the first Thanksgiving since George’s death, he thinks the pair should spend it with his mom and family. Mandy agrees but asks him to speak to Audrey in case she gets angry.

They both assume she’ll be livid, but Audrey is in complete agreement that they must spend Thanksgiving with Mary. When Georgie implies that he was expecting her to be angry, he nearly causes an argument – before Jim whisks him out the door and off to work.

Georgie drops by Medford’s Baptist Church to tell Mary their plans, but Mary claims she’s not going to be celebrating this year. Sheldon is staying in California, while Missy has asked to hang out with her friends. While Georgie tries to put his foot down, Mary says she’s already agreed Missy can go.

According to Mary, it’s too painful to celebrate this year. She wants to put herself first and honor her feelings by blocking festivities out altogether. This is a painful realization for Georgie, who isn’t managing his own grief well either.

The McAllisters make Thanksgiving happen

Georgie isn’t taking this decision lying down, though. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 5 continues with him trying to convince Missy to celebrate with them as a family, which is unsuccessful. She hangs up on him, only for her to hang up on Mandy too later on.

Mandy sees how much of a toll this is taking on Georgie, bringing him his favorite lunch of pecan pie while he’s at work. Georgie is out on a tow truck call, but Jim and Mandy get talking about George. Jim says he was expecting to spend many Thanksgivings with George, while Mandy becomes fearful for Jim’s own health.

Later on, Mandy goes to see Meemaw and Dale in the hopes of convincing them to support Georgie. The pair are planning to go on a camping trip, although Meemaw is desperate not to go. Under the guise of being there for her grandson, she agrees to come over – though Dale is miserable (when isn’t he?).

She then phones Missy to try again, though this time she agrees to change her plans… at a price. Missy asks Mandy to take her to get a tattoo in exchange for her time, with Mandy flat-out refusing. Cut to the next shot of Missy in the tattooist’s chair, getting a dolphin on her inner calf.

Mandy tells Georgie she’s invited his family over for the holidays, with Georgie’s face lighting up at the news. When he hears that doesn’t include Mary, his heart sinks. The day arrives, and Meemaw, Dale, and Missy stick to their word. When Georgie separately asks Mandy and Missy what changed, they just agree Mandy asked “really nicely.”

Before they sit down to eat, there’s a knock at the door – Mary has arrived. Once they sit down to dinner, Meemaw tells Mary she’s really helping her son get through the day. However, Jim has started to mirror behaviors George once had; for example, drinking far too much beer.

George brings the Coopers back together

This leads to an argument between Audrey and Jim in the kitchen, with Mary getting so upset she leaves. Georgie chases after her, where Mary explains she’ll never get to argue like that with George again. As she makes her move to go home, Georgie says he has an even better idea.

Mary, George, and Missy spend the rest of the day eating pie by George’s grave. Mary is calmed by having all of her family around, while Missy thinks the idea is slightly creepy. Her sock falls down, revealing her tattoo to Mary… who obviously goes mad.

Back at home, Mandy, Audrey, and Meemaw are left to watch Connor and Dale perform a duet on the guitar and accordion. Jim, meanwhile, has completely blacked out.

