Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 recap: A battle of moms and faith

Young Sheldon Season 7 is back from its hiatus, and Episode 6 has caused a huge family rift. Here’s the lowdown on exactly what happened.

Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for new episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7, which has been on hiatus thanks to a three-week delay caused by “March Madness.”

Nevertheless, the Cooper family is back with a bang, indulging in an argument that could arguably break the family apart for good.

While we know what’s coming in Episode 7, there are still plenty of questions that need answering before we get there. Here’s a full breakdown of everything that happened in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6: Mary wants a wedding, and fast

CBS

Now that the storm has quite literally settled, Mary has her mind firmly on bigger priorities in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6. After learning that Missy hears Mandy and Georgie have sex — not to mention her and George — she explains that the difference is that Missy’s parents are married. Speaking to George about when the wedding might happen, the pair have opposing views, leading Mary to question her son outright.

Mandy explains that she and Georgie haven’t been thinking about wedding plans thanks to the tornado and having to move. Mary subtly piles the pressure on them to have the wedding sooner rather than later, with Mandy reluctantly agreeing that there’s nothing in the way of them doing so. Mandy visits her parents to say the couple will be having their nuptials at the courthouse, with Audrey suggesting that if Mandy wants a bigger wedding, she’ll pay.

The battle of the Baptists and Catholics

CBS

Mandy is “weirded out” by Audrey being so nice to her, but a dinner at the Cooper residence reveals that ulterior motives are at play. While Jim and George have a friendly BBQ outside, conversation heats up between Audrey and Mary when Audrey infers that the couple will get married at their Catholic church. This leads to a huge fight between the moms, causing Audrey and Jim to leave before the meal is done. When Georgie and Mandy return home, Mary explains what Audrey wants, with Mandy realizing that Mary also wants things done her way — at the Baptist church.

While Mandy and Georgie are out, Mary calls Pastor Jeff over to the house to baptize baby Cece in the sink before Audrey can. Missy walks in on the pair doing this, but it ultimately goes over her head. A little while later, Mandy and Audrey take Cece out for a walk, with Mandy spotting a sweater she likes in a store window. Audrey tells Mandy to try it on while she takes Cece for a walk and offers to pay. Meanwhile, Audrey takes Cece to be baptized at the Catholic church.

Mandy has had enough

CBS

It’s not long before Mandy finds out what’s happened in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6, and it’s safe to say she is fuming. Alongside taking on both the moms one by one, Mandy vents to Georgie, who doesn’t seem to understand what the problem is. Figuring that their moms were only trying to help — but not really understanding what baptism is anyway — Mandy leaves in a rage, with Georgie deciding to crash at home for the night.

Georgie asks Sheldon for advice, who is having similar problems with Ethan trying to overhaul his computer without consent. After trying to explain that he believes baptism is a made-up concept, Georgie comes to the conclusion. He turns up at Meemaw and Dales’s house — where Mandy has gone to seek advice — with a bunch of flowers, and the two make up.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6: A “spite wedding” leaves a huge cliffhanger

CBS

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 ends with a potentially huge cliffhanger. After Georgie and Mandy make up, Mandy sets her mind to trying to find a fitting punishment for Audrey and Mary that doesn’t leave her at a disadvantage. Ruling out limiting access to Cece, Mandy decides she wants to proceed with a courthouse wedding as originally planned — but only invites Meemaw and Dale as guests.

What’s worse is that the countdown is on, because Mandy wants the pair to get married that same day. Dale and Meemaw say they wouldn’t miss it, with Dale recognizing the move as a “spite wedding,” something he claims to have done before. The quartet set off for the courthouse, with the rest of the family blissfully unaware.

