Yellowstone: Release date for final episodes revealed

It’s been a long time coming, with delays and controversies and strikes all affecting Yellowstone, but now we know when the final few episodes will air.

Since launching on the Paramount Network in June 2018, Yellowstone has become one of the most successful TV shows on the planet.

The brainchild of writer-director-producer and showrunner Tyler Sheridan, Yellowstone is a crime drama that revolves around shady Montana rancher family the Duttons.

Kevin Costner stars, alongside Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, and Danny Huston. Now, we know when their final episodes will screen.

Article continues after ad

The climax of the fifth and final series of Yellowstone will air on the Paramount Network in November 2024, so a year from now.

Article continues after ad

The first eight episodes of Season 5 screened from November 2022 to January 2023. But thanks to the writer and actor strikes – as well as scheduling issues with Costner, who is making his own western project – the final few episodes were repeatedly pushed back.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Those roadblocks have meant that the series has found new fans on network television, with CBS screening Season 1 over the summer, to great success – so much so that they’ve just started airing Season 2.

Article continues after ad

More spinoffs announced

Yellowstone has spawned multiple spinoffs, including 1883 and 1923. Via an announcement today, we learned that two more are in the pipeline, titled 1944 and 2024.

Chris McCarthy – president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios – said that both shows “will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll have more news on the Yellowstone finale, as well as these now spinoffs, as and when it breaks. For now, you can check out more coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff?

Article continues after ad