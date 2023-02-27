5 shows to watch if you love Yellowstone

Yellowstone has been a runaway horse of a success. Season 5, Part 2 of the Montana ranch-based show lands later this year following the mid-season finale in early 2023. If you love Yellowstone and Westerns, intricate family dramas, or shows about power, here are 5 more series to watch that are like the Taylor Sheridan and John Linson-scribed show.

Yellowstone is five seasons in, and has spawned a number of spin-offs that fans will definitely want to check out. Prequel series 1883 is set during the Old West. While 1923 is set during the Western Expansion, in the time of Prohibition and the Great Depression. We’ll leave these obvious choices out of our round-up because they’re natural go-tos. Other spin-offs are in development, too – including one titled Bass Reeves and another called 6666. So look out for them.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the official synopsis from Paramount for Yellowstone:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Love Yellowstone and need to wrangle some similar series’ to satisfy your hunger for the Western aesthetic, themes, and family drama? Allow us to lasso you a herd of shows to suit. Here are five shows to watch while you wait for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

Article continues after ad

Dallas

Warner Bros Dallas: influencing modern telly like the OG that it is.

Never seen Dallas? Now is the time to watch the original drama about feuding families, ranches, generational conflict, and present-day rivalries.

Both Dallas and Yellowstone have soap-opera scale and complex character entanglements. Both are about family dynamics and business, although Dallas centers on oil barons rather than modern-day cowboys. You’ll find stetsons in both, though. Both shows also explore old-fashioned values. Those that say men should be men, women should be women, and everybody should know their place.

Bursting at the seams with machismo, machinations political, criminal, and personal, Dallas was characterized by cliffhangers. Yellowstone notably followed suit in its Season 3 finale.

Article continues after ad

Deadwood

HBO Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane in Deadwood.

If you love Yellowstone and you’re after a Western series cut through with something akin to kitchen-sink realism mixed with dialed-up drama, stop. Deadwood could be just what you’re looking for.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Deadwood ran for three seasons and is set in 1870s South Dakota. The series follows the growth of the town of Deadwood, with a focus on the real-life characters of Al Swearengen, played by a potty-mouthed Ian McShane, and Seth Bullock, played by Timothy Olyphant. It is considered one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

Succession

HBO Brian Cox leads the cast in Succession.

Succession is set on the East Coast, rather than the ‘Wild West’ Montana location of Yellowstone. But both shows are essentially about a patriarchal father and his emotionally floundering offspring attempting to defend their empire from external pressures. Central to both is the kids’ fight for approval and the theme of wealth and power and how they corrupt.

Article continues after ad

Succession follows the Roy family, who are fighting for control of the family business – a media and entertainment conglomerate – in the wake of family patriarch Logan Roy’s decline in health.

Virgin River

Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel with Martin Henderson as Jack in Virgin River.

On the face of it, if you’ve never watched Virgin River you might think it has little in common with Yellowstone. The premise sets up a potentially fluffy romantic drama, with nurse practitioner Mel Monroe upping sticks from Los Angeles to seek a new start in a remote California town.

However, as the series progresses, secrets begin to emerge among the town’s residents and newcomers. Just like Yellowstone, it’s a show about complex relationships, shady and tragic pasts, and the cauldron of isolated and/or rural living.

Article continues after ad

The Son

AMC Pierce Brosnan (right) as Eli McCullough in The Son.

Starring Pierce Brosnan, The Son ran for two seasons on AMC between 2017 and 2019. Set in Texas across two timelines – the 1840s and early 1900s – parallels with Yellowstone (and its spin-offs), which flashes back to the past, are clear.

Brosnan’s character in The Son, Eli McCulloch, was taken as a young teen by Comanches and raised as an adopted son. In the present day of 1915, McCulloch is a ruthless cattle baron turned oil tycoon. The Son follows McCulloch battling to preserve his business interests as he prepares to pass his empire on to his children. Like Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone, he has complicated relationships with his kids.

Yellowstone returns with Season 5, Part 2 later in 2023, while you can read everything we’ve written about the show here.