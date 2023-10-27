Tate Dutton has been through a lot in his short life so far, but does he die in Yellowstone? Here’s what you need to know.

Taylor Sheridan’s flagship neo-western series is rumored to have experienced just as much drama off-screen as it has on-screen, culminating in the announcement that Yellowstone is set to end after Season 5.

But fret not – there’s still Part 2 of its final chapter to go, the Yellowstone world will live on through its various spin-offs, and fans can relive all of the best moments at the Dutton ranch thanks to a deal struck with CBS.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone started airing from the very beginning last month, leaving fans new and old questioning the fate of Tate Dutton – the son of teacher Monica Long-Dutton and ranch hand Kayce Dutton. Warning: Yellowstone spoilers ahead!

Does Tate Dutton die in Yellowstone?

Tate Dutton, played by Brecken Merrill, hasn’t died in Yellowstone – but he’s had a number of brushes with danger over the seasons.

Tate is ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) only biological grandson, giving him a unique position within the family. He represents the future of the Dutton legacy, and since they are under constant threat from various external forces aiming to take their land, Tate is a target.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the son of Monica, his maternal lineage is Native American, having been raised on the Broken Rock Reservation. A number of Yellowstone episodes depict his connection to this heritage, especially through interactions with his maternal grandparents.

Paramount+

But his connection to the Duttons has landed him in danger a number of times. In Season 2, Tate is kidnapped by a group of neo-nazis on behalf of the Beck brothers, Malcolm and Teal – both antagonists to the Dutton family.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, John leads a group to go and infiltrate the gang and save Tate. Kayce finds his son in a bathtub with a shaved head, and while he’s physically okay, the kidnapping has a lasting psychological impact on him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In Season 4, Tate is traumatized once more when he and his mom are ambushed by a home intruder. Just as the assailant is about to kill Monica, Tate shows up with a rifle and shoots him, saving his mother’s life.

Article continues after ad

And that’s far from Tate’s only brush with death. In the Season 5 premiere, Monica is heavily pregnant with her and Kayce’s second child and Tate’s brother. With just a few weeks until her due date, she starts experiencing intense cramps.

While Kayce’s at work, she drives herself and a concerned Tate to the hospital. But since it’s night and she’s driving fast and in pain, she fails to see a buffalo in the middle of the road before it’s too late.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The pair crash, with the series cutting forward to the hospital. Although Monica and Tate survive, the unborn child – John Dutton IV – doesn’t make it, leaving the entire family devastated.

At the end of Season 5 Part 1, Tate is still alive. Although Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly previously suggested that the Yellowstone ending “won’t be happy,” fans aren’t expecting Tate’s story to end in tragedy.

But for now we can only speculate. Time will tell as to how Taylor Sheridan decides to close the Dutton ranch for good.

Article continues after ad

For more on Yellowstone and its various spin-offs, hit the links below:

Article continues after ad

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff?