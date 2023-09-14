Matthew McConaughey is joining the Yellowstone universe – here’s everything we know about his forthcoming series.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet. The modern-day western revolves around the titular ranch, which is owned by John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

But there’s been trouble behind-the-scenes of late, with Costner falling out with producers, and Season 5 – if it ever gets finished – looking like it will be the show’s last.

Article continues after ad

Ceator Tyler Sheridan has already crafted multiple Yellowstone prequels however. And a forthcoming spinoff looks like it will star Matthew McConaughey.

What Yellowstone series is Matthew McConaughey in?

If negotiations are successful, Matthew McConaughey will star in a sequel to Yellowstone. And while there’s no word yet on a name, it will have ‘Yellowstone’ in the title.

Article continues after ad

Chris McCarthy – head or Paramount’s Media Networks – confirmed this information during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March. During the wide-ranging conversation, he told the outlet that the star would top-line “a Yellowstone extension, which will move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.”

Article continues after ad

Sheridan himself has called the series a “new chapter.” And in his own interview with THR, stated that “he seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’“

Article continues after ad

While Sheridan only has the “broadest of strokes” when it comes to the idea, he has revealed that it might not involve any of the previous Yellowstone characters, kicking off with a new cast, and a new location.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Referring to prequels 1883 and 1923 – which also have fresh casts – Sheridan said: “My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will.”

While to double-down on that statement, he adds: “There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out more Yellowstone content below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Has Yellowstone been canceled? | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath”

Most of Taylor Sheridan’s movies and TV shows are available to buy or rent digitally via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.