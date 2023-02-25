Yellowstone cast: All characters and actors in the series

This is a guide to the Yellowstone cast, detailing all the major characters and actors in the neo-Western drama series.

Yellowstone first premiered on Paramount Network in 2018 and has since led to several spin-offs.

It’s created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and features a large number of regular and recurring cast members within its intricately plotted story, which unfolds over five seasons.

The following details the Yellowstone cast, diving into all the main characters and the actors who play them.

Yellowstone cast: All characters and actors

Here is the official synopsis for Yellowstone:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those whose land it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Here are all the major characters and actors among the Yellowstone cast.

John Dutton III: Kevin Costner

Paramount Kevin Costner as John Dutton III.

John Dutton III is the patriarch of the Dutton family. A widower, Dutton owns and operates the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the US, which has been under Dutton family ownership dating back six generations. He also serves as Montana Livestock Commissioner and remains steadfast in his battle to fend off attempts to claim his land.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton III. Costner has won two Academy Awards, winning in the Best Picture and Best Director categories for Dances With Wolves, as well as Golden Globes for acting in Hatfields & McCoys and Yellowstone. His illustrious career has included starring roles in The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, JFK, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, Waterworld, The Postman, and many more.

Kayce Dutton: Luke Grimes

Paramount John Dutton’s youngest son, Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes.

Kayce Dutton is John’s youngest son and a former US Navy SEAL. He works as a horseman and ranch hand, and as a Livestock Agent for the Montana Livestock Association. At the beginning of the series, he lives on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation with his Native American wife and son before he relocates to the Yellowstone Ranch.

Luke Grimes plays Kayce, and is known for playing real-life Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper and for playing Christian Grey’s brother in Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels.

Bethany “Beth” Dutton: Kelly Reilly

Paramount She’s fierce: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

Beth is the only daughter of John and his deceased wife Evelyn, and makes her living as a financier. She is smart, forthright, and confrontational, and also emotionally unbalanced. She has a somewhat tumultuous relationship with Rip Wheeler and is fiercely loyal to her father.

Kelly Reilly is known for her roles in True Detective, Black Box, and Britannia. After impressing as Caroline Bingley in Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice in 2005, Reilly went on to star in tense horror thriller Eden Lake opposite Michael Fassbender. She also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, Robert Zemeckis’s Flight starring Denzel Washington, and John Michael McDonagh’s brilliant Calvary.

Jamie Dutton: Wes Bentley

Paramount Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone

Jamie was adopted by John Dutton and his deceased wife Evelyn after his father killed his mother and ended up in prison. Jamie is an attorney and helps out his adoptive father with the ranch’s legal wranglings.

Wes Bentley who plays Jamie is known for roles in Sam Mendes’s American Beauty and Shekhar Kapur’s The Four Feathers opposite Heath Ledger and Kate Hudson. He has also had roles in Ghost Rider, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and TV series American Horror Story.

Rip Wheeler: Cole Hauser

Paramount Cole Hauser looks very different as Rip Wheeler.

Rip was taken in by John Dutton as a youngster, after he killed his father upon witnessing him murdering his mother and brother. Consequently, Rip is extremely loyal to John, and works on the ranch as John’s right-hand man. He has a turbulent romantic relationship with John’s daughter, Beth.

Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler and is known for his roles in Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, and 2 Fast 2 Furious as well as many other performances in movies and on TV. He also starred in crime drama Rogue opposite Thandiwe Newton.

Monica Long Dutton: Kelsey Asbille

Paramount Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton.

Monica is Kayce’s Native American wife and daughter-in-law of John Dutton. She is a teacher by profession, first at a school on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation and then later as a professor at Montana State University.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica, is best known for her roles as Swanee Capps in Fargo, and Tracey Stewart in Teen Wolf. She also appeared in One Tree Hill and Disney XD series Pair of Kings.

Tate Dutton: Brecken Merrill

Paramount Brecken Merrill plays Kayce and Monica’s son, Tate.

Tate Dutton is the young son of Kayce and Monica. He is John Dutton’s only biological grandchild.

Brecken Merrill plays Tate. He has previously appeared in This Is Us.

Jimmy Hurdstrom: Jefferson White

Paramount Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom.

Jimmy works on the ranch at Yellowstone and is an amateur bronc rider.

Jefferson White who plays Jimmy has previously appeared in How to Get Away With Murder, House of Cards, The Alienist, and Blindspot.

Dan Jenkins: Danny Huston

Paramount Danny Huston as billionaire developer Dan Jenkins.

Dan Jenkins is a mega-rich land developer intent on taking Yellowstone from the Duttons.

Danny Huston’s face is instantly recognisable from his varied career. He has worked with some of the world’s greatest directors, including Martin Scorsese in The Aviator, Alfonso Cuaron in Children of Men, and Alejandro González Iñárittu in 21 Grams. The son of legendary director John Huston, he has also appeared in acclaimed series Succession, Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman, and Tim Burton’s Big Eyes as well as X-Men Origins: Wolverine in which he played Stryker.

Thomas Rainwater: Gil Birmingham

Paramount Gil Birmingham plays tribal chairman Thomas Rainwater.

Thomas Rainwater is the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock, and chief of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, which shares a border with Yellowstone Ranch. He wants to reclaim the land that the ranch occupies because he feels it belongs to him and the Native Americans who originally lived there.

Gil Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, a veteran of the screen known for roles in The Twilight Saga movies, and series Banshee and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He also appeared in House of Cards, and had a role in the Taylor Sheridan-penned Hell or High Water. Sheridan co-created Yellowstone.

Lloyd Pierce: Forrie J Smith

Paramount Ranch hand Lloyd Pierce is played by Forrie J Smith.

Lloyd Pierce is a ranch hand at Yellowstone going back many years.

Lloyd Pierce is played by Forrie J Smith who has had guest roles in Midnight, Texas and Better Call Saul.

Senator Lynelle Perry: Wendy Moniz

Paramount Lynelle (Wendy Moniz) is romantically involved with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

Lynelle Perry is the former Governor of Montana and love interest of John Dutton.

Wendy Moniz who plays Lynelle Perry is best known for her roles as Louise Archer in The Guardian, Rachel McCabe in Nash Bridges and as Dinah Marler in The Guiding Light. She has also appeared in House of Cards, Damages, Kingdom, and Daredevil.

You can watch Yellowstone on Paramount+. Season 5 continues in the summer. Find out more about when to expect Episode 9 here.