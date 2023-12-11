When will Yellowstone come back on CBS?

Yellowstone just reached the end of its second season on CBS, so when will the show return? Here’s everything you need to know.

Yellowstone is the flagship show of Taylor Sheridan’s Western empire, following the Dutton clan as they contend with corruption, violence, and family drama on the largest ranch in Montana. It kicked off in 2018 on the Paramount Network, with a steady uptick in ratings and reviews in every new season.

However, 2023 has been a tumultuous time for fans. The midseason finale aired on New Year’s Day, with plans for Part 2 to be released in the summer. Fast-forward to the closing stretch of the year, and not only is Kevin Costner leaving the series, but Season 5 will close out the show and make way for a follow-up (rumored to star Matthew McConaughey, if all goes to plan).

Behind-the-scenes turmoil notwithstanding, the writers’ and actors’ strikes also blocked any development on the last episodes, so CBS licensed the show to fill its baron schedule. After two successful seasons, millions will no doubt dive into the third when it airs – so, here’s what you need to know.

Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on CBS on January 14, 2024.

The third season will commence its run on the channel with a triple-bill, with Episodes 1-3 airing between 8-11pm ET and other episodes releasing weekly on Sundays. Find the full release schedule here.

However, if you don’t want to wait, there’s another option: all five seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

One may have assumed it would be ready to watch on Paramount+, given it’s the home of spinoffs like 1883 and 1923. However, despite the new episode of Yellowstone airing on the Paramount Network, rights issues have prevented it from being added to the studio’s own streamer.

However, with the help of a VPN like ExpressVPN, you can access all of Yellowstone wherever you are.

Yellowstone is also available to buy or rent digitally (and on DVD and Blu-ray) via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

