Kelly Reilly – who plays Beth Dutton in TV western Yellowstone – says the forthcoming ending of the series will be “beautiful and epic,” but adds: “I’m not sure it will be happy.”

Yellowstone is one of the most popular and successful TV shows in the world right now. Created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the series revolves around the ranch owned by his troubled family.

But there’s been trouble behind-the-scenes too, with Costner wanting to focus on his own western movies, so the show is ending with the forthcoming Part 2 of Season 5 as-and-when the actors strike ends, and the star becomes available.

With all that in mind, fans are chomping at the bit for information about the climax, with star Kelly Reilly recently going on the record.

Yellowstone star calls ending “beautiful and epic” but says it won’t be happy

Kelly Reilly plays Beth, John Dutton’s only daughter, and she’s been talking about how proceedings will end on a recently released Season 5 Part 1 Blu-ray.

“The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything,” Reilly says on a behind-the-scenes featurette (as reported by Comic Book Resources). “So I don’t know which way it’s going to go but we’re in Season 5, and who knows what’s in store. Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I’m not sure it will be happy.”

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan previously suggested that Part 2 of Season 5 could be a long one, telling The Hollywood Reporter: ““If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10. It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

Then when it is over, there will be plenty of TV spinoffs to keep Yellowstone fans happy, with the likes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, and Land Man all currently in development. There is also a series being written specifically for Matthew McConaughey, whom Sheridan has previously called a “natural fit” for the Yellowstone universe.

Yellowstone is due to return later this year. For more info on the show, click on one of the below articles, or head here.

