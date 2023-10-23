Yellowstone Season 1 belatedly airing on CBS has been a huge success for the network, so will Season 2 be doing the same?

Yellowstone is one of the most successful TV shows in the world. Starring Kevin Costner as the head of ranching family the Duttons, it’s a crime series that has captured the hearts and minds of the world.

Costner has fallen out with the show’s producers however, meaning the series paused mid-way through the fifth – and final – season. With no word yet on when Yellowstone will finally conclude.

Article continues after ad

The show screens on the Paramount Network, but thanks to a recent deal, CBS secured the rights to air Season 1 of the series. Which concluded last night. So what of Season 2?

Article continues after ad

Is Yellowstone Season 2 coming to CBS?

Yes, Yellowstone Season 2 is coming to CBS. In fact, the show will air continuously, with Season 1 ending on October 22, 2023, and Season 2 beginning a week later – on October 29.

Due to the writer and actor strikes, CBS needed programming to fill gaps in their schedule, which is why the network did the Yellowstone deal. And the screening of those reruns has been an unprecedented success.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Variety, the debut episode scored 6.6 million viewers when it first aired. Which rose to 7.5 million after three days of delayed viewing via VOD, DVR and other platforms. While since then, the series has averaged 5.49 million viewers across the first season, which is huge for episodes that are five years old.

Article continues after ad

21.6 million viewers have tuned into at least one episode on CBS. While according to the network, 52% of those viewers are “new to the series, having not seen a single episode in the past year on either linear or streaming.”

Article continues after ad

Episode 1 of Season 2 of Yellowstone – titled ‘A Thundering’ – airs on CBS this coming Sunday. While for more on the show, check out the below articles:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Lawmen: Bass Reeves trailer

Article continues after ad