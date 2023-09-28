Yellowstone Season 6: Everything we know

Is Yellowstone Season 6 on the cards? There’s plenty going on behind the scenes of the franchise – so here’s what we know.

With five seasons and plenty of spin-offs still going strong, it’s clear the fans love Yellowstone. But it’s not been easy following the release of Season 5 Part 1 in November 2022, with updates few and far between regarding when the show will return for Part 2.

The series, created by Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan and Sons of Anarchy producer John Linson, follows the exploits of the Dutton family as they vie for control of the largest ranch in the United States.

As the wait continues for new episodes, rumors and speculation surrounding a possible Season 6 have been growing in intensity – especially after the recent news about Season 5 Part 2. We’ve broken down what you need to know about the potential for another season of Yellowstone. Spoilers ahead from Yellowstone Season 5…

Yellowstone Season 6 doesn’t have a release date – because it’s not happening. The show will end with Season 5, but a new series will premiere in December 2023.

Part 2 of the fifth season is currently underway, but it’s hit a bump in the road as a result of alleged behind-the-scenes drama with Kevin Costner. He’s been working on his four-part Western epic Horizon, which reportedly caused issues with Sheridan.

Rumors started circulating about the possibility of the show ending with Season 5 and Matthew McConaughey becoming the new lead of the franchise in another show.

While Costner’s lawyer denied the allegations, Paramount recently confirmed the end of Yellowstone while announcing the next untitled series.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also said: “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Yellowstone Season 6 cast: Who is returning?

While Yellowstone Season 6 isn’t happening, several cast members are expected to return for the new show. Nobody has been confirmed, so Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille could all reprise their roles.

Costner’s future on the show was first cast into doubt in an earlier interview with USA Today, where he revealed his perspective on the show: “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people.

“That’s going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

Costner continued: “I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many,” Costner said. “I give everything I can to what I’m doing.”

As for who could make it out of Yellowstone’s final season, Wes Bentley predicted a “crazy bloodbath” in the last episodes.

Yellowstone Season 6 plot: What will it be about?

It’ll be some time before plot details for the new show emerge. As for Part 2, it could be a hard time ahead for the Dutton family. Season 5 has already given fans plenty to grieve over, including the unexpected death of Kayce and Monica’s child.

Fans of the show are convinced that another major death is on the cards too, as a new promo has teased a tragic episode.

Is there a Yellowstone Season 6 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer. Season 5 Part 2 is due to return in November, so we’ll share footage of the upcoming episodes as soon as it’s shared online.

That’s everything we know about the next season of Yellowstone. In the meantime, check out our other Yellowstone hubs:

