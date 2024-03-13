Yellowstone final episodes to start filming in May

Yellowstone fans will be pleased to hear that the final season appears to be on track, thanks to one of its stars confirming when production should start.

While fans of Yellowstone might be bitter about Season 5 Part 2 being the last we’ll ever get of Taylor Sheridan’s signature Western series, there’s some silver linings. For one, there’s still several spinoffs in development.

And now, thanks to a member of the Yellowstone cast, we know that the November release date should stick. While the final episodes might not contain Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, or fulfill each one of our Dutton wishes, at least it’s definitely coming.

And if we can count on anyone for reliable information, who better than one of our favorite Yellowstone ranch hands?

Ian Bohen says Yellowstone should start shooting in May 2024

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Yellowstone star Ian Bohen (who plays ranch hand Ryan) revealed that production on the final episodes of the show should start in May.

“We will go back… rumor has it in May,” he said. “This summer, and then we should be on in November, roughly. It’s not going to be any sooner than that. It could be June… we shoot six episodes. November, maybe December, and then we go through the holidays and maybe series finale on Super Bowl [day].”

“People come and go and there’s all kinds of stories that you may read about and hear, but this story of what this show is about is the most important,” he added. “Taylor is going to be delivering to the audience, so it’ll be worth the wait, so we thank everybody for waiting.”

Bohen plays Ryan on Yellowstone, one of the seasoned (and branded) ranch hands on the Dutton property. He’s a cowboy through-and-through, with a devilish smile and a habit of literally lassoing women. As one of the main crew, he’s an integral piece of the Yellowstone machine, working the ranch and getting his hands dirty with some of John Dutton’s other, more questionable dealings.

If he’s correct, and filming does indeed begin in May, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The question of whether Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will actually come to fruition has been lingering. But if production can get started in spring as intended, then there shouldn’t be anything to delay that fated November release date.

Now, it’s just a question of waiting. For more Yellowstone, check out our guides: 6666 release date, 1883 Season 2 release date, 1923 Season 2 release date, and Yellowstone 2024 release date.