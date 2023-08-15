Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” in ending

Yellowstone Season 5 may come to an end this year, and we should expect a few people to be taken to the train station – according to one star, it could be a “crazy bloodbath.”

The conversation around Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western series is starting to sound like a broken record: is it on this weekend, when is it coming out, will Kevin Costner be in it, and why is he leaving the show? These are questions all the fans are asking every week.

Part 2 of the fifth season, which will draw the series to a close before spinoffs and a sequel series takes its place, is due for release in November – but, given production hadn’t started before the strikes and deals have yet to be agreed, a 2024 release seems more likely.

So, we’ve got plenty more time to speculate over how Yellowstone will conclude – and several cast members seem to agree it won’t be a happy ending.

Yellowstone star predicts “crazy bloodbath” for ending

In an interview with TVLine earlier this year before the strikes, Wes Bentley spoke about his expectations for the final episodes, and how they may come with quite a high bodycount.

“The potential is there. We’ve seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence,” he said.

“It was a different kind of intensity than we’ve had in previous seasons. Maybe that’s a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way.”

Death and heartbreak seem to be all but confirmed. For example, Kelly Reilly can’t see a happy ending for Beth and Rip Wheeler. “She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn’t know. So there is something that is under the surface that will one day – I’m sure – come, and she’s probably certain that she will lose him,” she told Insider.

She also believes the closing stretch will “probably be beautiful and epic… [but] I’m not sure it will be happy.”

If you’re looking for something else to watch in Yellowstone’s absence, you can find all of Taylor Sheridan’s other TV shows and movies here. You can also check out our other Yellowstone content below:

