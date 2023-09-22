Yellowstone has officially started airing on CBS, although it will look a little different from the show we’ve grown to love on Paramount. So, here are the changes explained.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates about when Season 5 Part 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship neo-Western series will drop. Since the release of the first installment, there have been delays, talks of off-screen drama between Sheridan and John Dutton star Kevin Costner, and a devastating cancellation.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, we’ll get to journey to the Montana ranch once more through its various spinoffs, including 1883, 1923, 1944, and 6666. What’s more, fans can relive all of the best bits from Yellowstone thanks to a recent rights deal, with all episodes streaming from the beginning over on CBS.

Article continues after ad

But are the episodes exactly the same on the channel as they are on Paramount? Apparently not, so here’s what you need to know.

Is Yellowstone different on CBS? Changes explained

A representative from CBS has confirmed to Country Living that minor changes have been made to Yellowstone, including censoring swear words, violence, and sexual content, but they have promised that the “integrity of the original series will be preserved.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount+

The outlet reports that “certain words will be censored,” but the rep confirmed that “they will not use automated dialogue replacement,” and will instead mute the words.

Even with these changes, CBS’ version of Yellowstone isn’t appropriate for children. In its original form, the series is rated TV-MA, aka for adult audiences only. Whereas with the edits, it’s TV-14 DLSV, meaning it may not be appropriate for people under 14 due to “suggestive dialogue, strong coarse language, intense sexual situations, or intense violence.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reason for these changes is down to the fact that CBS is a network television station, which typically upholds stricter broadcast standards than cable channels such as Paramount when it comes to topics such as drug use, sex and nudity, cursing, and violence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As said by Country Living: “In its original form, Yellowstone certainly would not pass the broadcast standards, as it is rated TV-MA for nudity, profanity, and violence.”

When does Yellowstone air on CBS? Release schedule explained

Yellowstone has started its CBS run, kicking off with the first two episodes of Season 1 on Sunday, September 17. The next two episodes will air back-to-back weekly thereafter starting at 8pm ET.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The announcement arrives amid the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has halted the production of scripted shows in the US and led to networks having to make last-minute changes to their Fall schedules.

With CBS unable to produce its own scripted shows, it is focusing on unscripted television and acquiring dramas to air repeats. And it looks like the Yellowstone decision has paid off.

Even before Sunday, CBS chief marketing officer Mike Benson told Variety that “80% of the CBS audience has never seen an episode of Yellowstone.” In a later report, the outlet stated that the 2018 pilot of the series drew in a whopping 6.6 million viewers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read more about Yellowstone and its spinoffs in the hubs below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | Has Yellowstone been canceled? | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere