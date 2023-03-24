How many episodes in Yellowstone Season 5 are there?

How many episodes are there in Yellowstone Season 5? Here’s how many episodes to expect from the fifth (and possibly final) season of Paramount’s flagship western series.

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s titanic western, returned to our screens in November last year with its biggest premiere yet, breaking its own record with a haul of 12.1 million viewers.

We picked up with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Montana’s new governor, but just before the mid-season break, fans have been left on tenterhooks: will Jamie (Wes Bentley) kill Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

The wait is on for the rest of Season 5’s episodes, so here’s a full list of every episode, their titles, and if they’re available to stream.

How many episodes in Yellowstone Season 5?

There will be a total of 14 episodes in Yellowstone Season 5, split into two parts.

This marks the show’s longest season yet, with Season 1 having just nine episodes and the others increasing to 10.

Below you’ll find a full list of the episodes released in Yellowstone Season 5 so far:

Episode 1: ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing’

Episode 2: ‘The Sting of Wisdom’

Episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’

Episode 4: ‘Horses in Heaven’

Episode 5: ‘Watch’em Ride Away’

Episode 6: ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You’

Episode 7: ‘The Dream Is Not Me’

Episode 8: ‘A Knife and No Coin’

Part 2 of the fifth season hasn’t been released yet, and it’s not expected to hit our screens until summer 2023 at the very earliest (recent alleged drama with Kevin Costner may get in the way). Nevertheless, here’s all of the episodes still to come:

Episode 9: TBC

Episode 10: TBC

Episode 11: TBC

Episode 12: TBC

Episode 13: TBC

Episode 14: TBC

Part 1 of Yellowstone Season 5 is available to stream on Paramount+ now. You can also find a full breakdown of the rumors surrounding the show’s behind-the-scenes drama here, and our other Yellowstone content below:

