Matthew McConaughey teases new TV role after Yellowstone spinoff confirmed

Matthew McConaughey has teased a major new TV role following the confirmation that he’s set to lead a Yellowstone spinoff show.

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount drama, has truly turned out to be one of small screen’s biggest successes in recent years. Since debuting in June 2018, the series has gone on to enjoy four (and a half) seasons, as well as prequel shows 1883 and 1923, and the upcoming spinoff 6666.

This neo-Western juggernaut hasn’t been without its off-screen drama, however. Reports suggest the reason for Yellowstone’s Season 5 Part 2 delay is due to on-set issues with lead star Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton in the show.

Although the hearsay was dismissed by Costner himself, talks soon started heating up for Matthew McConaughey to take over the role after his name became involved in the future of the ever-growing franchise. But there’s since been a major development in this regard.

Matthew McConaughey teases new TV role after Yellowstone spinoff confirmation

Matthew McConaughey spoke about his return to a major acting role following the news that, rather than taking over from Costner, he’d be leading a Yellowstone spinoff show.

Paramount boss Chris McCarthy confirmed the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where it was explained that the True Detective actor “is lined up to star in a Yellowstone extension, which will move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.”

Following the big news, McConaughey took to the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast where he discussed his return to a major acting job following a three-year hiatus, saying he’s ready for the “right role.”

“I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a movie or a TV show because all of the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into some public service,” he told Shepard.

“The idea of going to act in the right role or the right movie, film, or series right now, I’ll be a different or improved actor in my own right after these last three years.”

What is Kevin Costner’s future in Yellowstone?

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete confirmation as to whether or not Kevin Costner will return to Yellowstone for another outing, although McCarthy would certainly like to see that happen.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s interview, the Paramount CEO said the show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

Costner denied the claims he took issue with the shooting schedule for Season 5 Part 2, which arose as the actor busies himself with forthcoming western show Horizon. His attorney stated in February: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Still, fans are eagerly awaiting for a release date for the new episodes, while also wondering whether the OG John Dutton will be heading back to the ranch in the future.

