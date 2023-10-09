Yellowstone CBS release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Yellowstone may be on its way to the train station, but it’s also gone back to the start on CBS – so, here’s the show’s release schedule on the channel, with release dates and details for every episode.

If the hype around Yellowstone is anything to go by, the way of the Western is resurrection. It was the biggest genre at the movies for decades, and it’s found a new lease of life via Taylor Sheridan’s flagship mega-hit.

Article continues after ad

The series primarily follows John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the patriarch of a powerful rancher family in Montana, and the drama that threatens to engulf them.

Article continues after ad

While the show is set to end with the conclusion of its fifth season amid all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama, the show has kicked off a fresh block of re-runs from the beginning on CBS. So, here’s the rundown on Yellowstone’s new release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Yellowstone Season 1?

The first season of Yellowstone has nine episodes, including a two-part finale.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone CBS release schedule

Below, you’ll find the full release schedule for Yellowstone on CBS:

Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Daybreak’ – Sunday, September 17

Season 1 Episode 2: ‘Kill the Messenger’ – Sunday, September 23

Season 1 Episode 3: ‘No Good Horses’ – Sunday, September 23

Season 1 Episode 4: ‘The Long Black Train’ – Sunday, October 1

Season 1 Episode 5: ‘Coming Home’ – Sunday, October 1

Season 1 Episode 6: ‘The Remembering’ – Sunday, October 8

Season 1 Episode 7: ‘A Monster Is Among Us’ – Sunday, October 15

Season 1 Episode 8: ‘The Unravelling Part 1’ – Sunday, October 15

Season 1 Episode 9: ‘The Unravelling Part 2’ – Sunday, October 22

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It’s unclear if the Yellowstone re-runs will continue into Season 2 and beyond after the first season’s finale airs on CBS, but we’ll update this space once we have more information.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Yellowstone

All five seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

One may have assumed it would be ready to watch on Paramount+, given it’s the home of spinoffs like 1883 and 1923. However, despite the new episode of Yellowstone airing on the Paramount Network, rights issues have prevented it from being added to the studio’s own streamer.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone is also available to buy or rent digitally (and on DVD and Blu-ray) via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Has Yellowstone been canceled? | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.