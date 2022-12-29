Full 1923 cast: All actors & characters in Yellowstone spinoff

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in 1923, the new Yellowstone prequel series and spinoff on Paramount+.

Yellowstone, Paramount’s western series created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner, is currently in its fifth season.

In February 2021, Sheridan signed a deal with the studio to create new Yellowstone shows, including prequel series 1883, a spinoff chronicling the story of Bass Reeves, and another prequel: 1923.

1923, a sequel to 1883, boasts two powerhouse leads and is fast becoming another hit for the franchise – so, here’s your guide to everyone in the 1923 cast, and which characters they play.

Contents

1923 cast: All actors & characters

While 1923 is a spinoff of Yellowstone, it’s similar to 1883 – its brutal predecessor – in that it features a brand-new cast, with a few limited exceptions.

The official synopsis reads: “1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Below we’ve listed all the main characters and actors in the 1923 cast.

Cara Dutton: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

Jacob Dutton: Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton.

Spencer Dutton: Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in 1923, Jacob Dutton’s nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s brother, “who has witnessed the horrors of World War I,” as per Deadline.

Alexandra: Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

Banner Creighton: Jerome Flynn

Jerome Flynn plays Banner Creighton in 1923, “a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men,” as per Deadline.

Jack Dutton: Darren Mann

Darren Man plays Jack Dutton in 1923, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

Narrator / Elsa Dutton: Isabel May

Isabel May plays Elsa Dutton in 1923, as well as serving as the prequel’s narrator throughout the series. May also portrayed Dutton in 1883.

Zane Davis: Brian Geraghty

Brian Geraghty plays Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

Teonna Rainwater: Aminah Nieves

Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, a “young Indigenous woman at the School for American Indians in Montana, a government residential boarding school,” as per TV Insider.

Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford: Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

John Dutton Sr.: James Badge Dale

James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

Sister Mary: Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle plays Sister Mary, a notorious Irish nun “who teaches at the school for American Indians in Montana that Teonna Rainwater attends,” as per Deadline.

Sheriff William McDowell: Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick plays Sheriff William McDowell. “I’m kind of a guy that has been an ally to the Duttons. I have a friendship with Jacob and have stood side-by-side with him when we’ve hung people before,” he told Patheos.

Father Renaud: Sebastian Roché

Sebastian Roché plays Father Renaud, the headmaster of Teonna’s boarding school.

Emma Dutton: Marley Shelton

Marley Shelton plays Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Baapuxti: Leenah Robinson

Leenah Robinson plays Baapuxti, a fellow student at the Roman Catholic boarding school and a friend to Teonna.

Sister Alice: Kerry O’Malley

Kerry O’Malley plays Sister Alice, another nun at the Roman Catholic boarding school.

Bob Strafford: Tim DeKay

Tim DeKay plays Bob Strafford, a Montana rancher who’s anticipating an imminent wedding between his daughter and one of the Duttons.

Runs His Horse: Michael Spears

Michael Spears plays Runs His Horse, the chief of the Broken Rock Reservation and a neighbor to the Duttons.

Issaxche: Amelia Rico

Amelia Rico plays Issaxche, “a Crow woman hoping to reunite with her family,” as per Variety.

Lucca: Peter Stormare

Peter Stormare plays Luca in 1923, described as “a weathered but wise sailor, tanned from decades on the ocean, his accent a soup of a thousand dialects.”

Jimmy Cricket: Jacques Schembri

Jacques Schembri plays Jimmy Cricket, “a mobster from Birmingham who will have an encounter with Emma Dutton,” as per Fiction Horizon.

Donald Whitfield: Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton stars as Donald Whitfield, “a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

That’s everything we know about 1923. You can check out our other Yellowstone coverage here.