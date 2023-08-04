Yellowstone sets CBS premiere date

Yellowstone is heading to CBS, and now we know the exact date that Taylor Sheridan’s acclaimed show will debut.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular TV shows in the world. Starring Kevin Costner, the series’ official synopsis is as follows: “Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the US and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation, and conflict with America’s first national park.”

The series has been a smash hit for Paramount, so-much-so that they’ve launched prequel shows 1883 and 1923 off the back of it, with several more in the pipeline.

But thanks to a new rights deal, CBS viewers are going to be able to watch Yellowstone from the beginning very soon.

Yellowstone will begin its broadcast run of Yellowstone Season 1 on CBS at 8.30pm ET on Sunday, September 17. That premiere follows the NFL and CBS Football Double-Header, and the season premiere of 60 Minutes.

A week later – on Sunday, September 24 – CBS will screen Episodes 2 and 3 of Yellowstone Season 1 back-to-back from 8pm.

The announcement comes in direct response to both the WGA strike (explained here) and the SAG-AFTRA strike (explained here). With CBS unable to produce its own scripted shows, it is focussing on unscripted television and acquiring dramas like Yellowstone to air repeats.

We still don’t know when Yellowstone will return to Paramount to conclude its run. Part 1 of Season 5 aired earlier in the year. And Part 2 – which will end the entire series – is due to air in November.

But Kevin Costner’s unavailability delayed production. And the strikes means it’s pencils down for showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and tools down for those shooting the show.

But via a behind-the-scenes interview that features on a recently released Yellowstone Blu-ray, Kelly Reilly – who plays Beth Dutton in the series – has hinted at what to expect from the forthcoming finale.

“The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything,” reveals Reilly. “So I don’t know which way it’s going to go but we’re in Season 5, and who knows what’s in store. Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I’m not sure it will be happy.”

Yellowstone is still due to return later this year. For more info on the show, click on one of the below articles, or head here.

