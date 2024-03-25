Here’s what we know about the next Godzilla movie, when it might be released, and if it’ll be in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong is the latest creature feature to star our favorite oversized reptilian. It follows the previous outing, Godzilla Minus One, Japan’s sleeper hit which people are desperate to get a sequel to.

That’s where we currently are in Godzilla’s filmography, but cinema’s favorite monster has made theaters his stomping ground since the ’50s, so new movies are always coming.

Here’s what’s been revealed about the potential next Godzilla film, straight from Monarch’s confidential files.

What’s the next Godzilla movie?

No next Godzilla movie has been announced to release after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in March 2024.

The MonsterVerse’s Godzilla x Kong is the only film on the calendar right now, though that’s likely to change.

While it probably won’t be long before Warner Bros. starts talking about another Titans team-up movie, we also should watch out for projects developed in Japan.

While a Godzilla Minus One sequel is unnecessary (it’s a perfect one-shot), money talks, and the film’s Oscars and box office success could spark plans.

When is the next Godzilla movie?

After Godzilla x Kong’s March 29, 2024 release, it will be a few years before the next Godzilla movie.

Netflix Netflix released a trilogy of Godzilla anime movies in 2017-2018.

There are no MonsterVerse movies in production right now. However, we’ll probably be back in theaters awestruck by giant footprints in a few years if The New Empire finds enough success at the box office to satisfy decision-making suits.

If new animated films are announced, they would presumably arrive within several years, too. After all, Netflix’s trilogy of animated movies was released in 2017-2018 (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater).

For now, it’s a waiting game to see which studio pencils in another project first.

