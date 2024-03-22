Frozen Empire is the latest proton pack adventure to hit the big screen. Here’s what’s been confirmed about whether there will be another Ghostbusters movie after this new release.

The Ghostbusters Frozen Empire release date has passed but we’re already wondering about potential new movies in the franchise.

The latest ghost-hunting flick has been met with a damp reception, which calls the franchise’s future into question. As mentioned in our three-star Frozen Empire review, it’s far from the franchise’s best but still has the juice to energize nostalgic fans.

The box office performance will be the main indicator, like always, but here’s what’s being said about the next Ghostbusters sequel.

Will there be another Ghostbusters movie?

No Ghostbusters movie has been announced after Frozen Empire. But if it makes a lot of money, there will almost certainly be another film.

Modern Ghostbusters movies exist because nostalgia has been the industry’s favorite cash cow over the past decade. But, things are finally slumping; even the MCU is taking its lumps from tired-out moviegoers, but that might not be enough to stop this train.

Put simply, if a franchise makes lots of money, there will be more of it. It’s rare for Hollywood to buck this trend. Depending on reception, though, the Ghostbusters could take a break for a few years, similar to Star Wars following The Rise of Skywalker’s mediocre response from critics and fans.

It’s worth remembering that Ghostbusters has a passionate following, which counts for a lot. Even if the film didn’t blow our socks off, if Frozen Empire still makes enough people happy to turn a profit, you can likely look forward to more of it.

In our interview with Gil Kenan, the director of Frozen Empire, he suggested he would be very keen to make another movie in the series. “I think that whether or not this is something that happens in the next year or two years, who knows? It’s really up to the audience showing up in the next few weeks. But as a fan, I would be thrilled to watch Phoebe Spengler growing up into young adulthood to see how her extraordinary sensitivity to the supernatural world and her immense bravery as a Ghostbuster channels itself into another adventure.”

So, we know he’s on board. But, the best thing we can do is look out for Sony announcements, as the company will decide if a sequel is greenlit.

Until then, you can find out how to watch Ghostbusters Frozen Empire and whether Sigourney Weaver is in Frozen Empire.