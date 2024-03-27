Millie Bobby Brown starred in a pair of previous MonsterVerse movies, so is the Stranger Things actress appearing in forthcoming sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

If you combine Japanese and American movies, there’s been a total of 37 Godzilla flicks, with The New Empire taking that number to 38 later this week.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared in two of those movies, playing Madison Russell in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

So is the Damsel star appearing in the new film? Find out through our list of cast and characters in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, or via quotes from the film’s director below…

Is Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

No, Millie Bobby Brown is not in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, though when asked about her absence, writer-director Adam Wingard said she could return if the franchise continues.

“It just felt like we wrapped up her King of the Monsters arc in the last movie,” Wingard explained in an interview with Digital Spy. “When it came to designing the story for this film, my motto the entire time was simplicity is key.

“We really wanted to bring down the amount of characters in the movie so we could have a more intimate journey with them. That’s why our group is relatively small on both the monster side and the human side, so that you really get more time to be with them.

“If you look at a lot of the MonsterVerse movies, a lot of the films have a whole lot of characters to them and that’s always been a cool approach. But with this film, we’re five movies in and you have to innovate and do things you’ve never seen before, even the approach to the structure of the story and the characters was new.

“We wanted to take a more intimate dive, and these were the characters that just made the most sense when telling Kong’s story in Hollow Earth that’s the catalyst to everything.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits screens this Friday, March 29, 2024, while you can head here for more movies releasing this month.