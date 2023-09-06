Where was Shane Gillis Beautiful Dogs Netflix special filmed?

Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis’ new Netflix special Beautiful Dogs has arrived, and some fans are wondering: where was it filmed? Here’s what you need to know.

Major Hollywood productions have come to a halt amid the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes, but there are numerous formats that are able to continue, including non-US TV shows and movies, documentaries, true crime, and stand-up comedy.

Netflix is somewhat of a powerhouse in the latter arena, with its stand-up specials helping to revolutionize the comedy industry by providing performers with a platform to showcase their talent and reach audiences across the globe.

The latest entry to this category is Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, a rowdy 50-minute set from the American comedy performer, writer, and podcaster. Here’s where the special was filmed and what it’s about.

Where was Shane Gillis Beautiful Dogs filmed?

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs was filmed in Virginia during his sold-out 2023 live tour, which included the following dates and venues:

June 23, 2023 – Richmond, Virginia – Carpenter Theatre

June 24, 2023 – Tysons, Virgnia – Capital One Hall

His tour also featured dates in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Florida, and even in the Irish capital of Dublin.

What is Shane Gillis Beautiful Dogs about?

Beautiful Dogs is a follow-up to Shane Gillis’ viral 2021 YouTube special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin. It features “riffs on his girlfriend’s Navy SEAL ex, touring George Washington’s house, and being bullied by an Australian goth.”

There’s also bits on Covid, Donald Trump, and let’s not forget the dogs. Gillis is known for his edgy humor, and there’s certainly plenty of that in the Netflix special, which is produced by All Things Comedy, the company founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal.

In its review, Decider wrote: “As Bill Burr is one of the executive producers here, it’s easy to think of Gillis as a kinder, softer Burr. Wanting to tease and test his audience, but always striving to maintain his likability.”

For context, Gillis faced controversy when he was announced as one of the new cast members for the 45th season of Saturday Night Live in September 2019. Shortly after the announcement, offensive comments from his past began circulating online, including racist, sexist, and homophobic language.

The backlash was swift, with many calling for his removal from SNL before he even made his debut on the show. In response to the controversy, Gillis issued an apology, acknowledging that his past comments were offensive and insensitive.

However, this was not enough to quell the outrage, and just a few days after the initial announcement, SNL decided to part ways with Gillis.

The comedian found success with his Live in Austin special, however, which currently has more than 14 million views on YouTube, while thousands of Netflix subscribers have been tuning into Beautiful Dogs since dropping this week.

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

