What is Tires about? Cast, Rotten Tomatoes score & more

Tires is incredibly popular on Netflix right now, so find out if it’s worth watching here with its cast, Rotten Tomatoes score, and what it’s about.

The Shane Gillis series premiered on May 23, 2024. While it’s still a relatively new TV show, plenty of people are paying attention thanks to it being on the most popular streaming service, Netflix.

The Tires cast is an eclectic mix, featuring stand-up comedians and actors you might recognize from binge-worthy TV shows. They’ve done a fine job, as Season 2 has already been greenlit.

We’ve gone into the actors, Rotten Tomatoes reviews, and plot, below.

What is Tires about?

Tires is about a man who inherits his father’s auto repair chain. He tries to turn the business’ luck around while tolerating his troublesome cousin and new employee, Shane.

Netflix

Will is the unqualified and hesitant heir to his father’s business, the Valley Forge Auto Shop. Nervous to get his hands dirty, he tries to adapt to the new environment and pressure.

To make matters worse, his new hire, Shane, proves to be the bane of his existence.

Tires cast and characters

Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben lead the Tires cast.

Shane Gillis as Shane

Steven Gerben as Will

Kilah Fox as Kilah

Stavros Halkias as Dave

Chris O’Connor as Cal

Andrew Schulz as Schulz

Peter Reeves as Jonathan

Gillis is a stand-up comedian who has an overall deal with Netflix. He co-created Tires, and his comedy special, Beautiful Dogs, was released on the service in 2023.

Steven Gerben is an actor and director. Following Tires’ release, some fans were curious about Gerben’s hands, which appeared stiff in the series. Gerben addressed this with good humor on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast in 2021, saying, “It was arthritis stuff. The medication I was on stopped working, so we tried different medications, and they used to not work, so that one kills your everything, and then COVID.”

Kilah Fox, who plays the series’ unenthused receptionist, has previously worked with Gillis on his sketch show, Gilly and Keeves.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Tires Season 1 has a 40% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score.

These figures are taken shortly after the series premiere and are likely to fluctuate. Still, it seems this is one of those classic critics vs audience divides.

Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times wrote, “I wasn’t outraged — the humor, like the characters, is too pointedly juvenile to take that seriously. Still, I didn’t laugh once,” in his rotten review.

Washington Post’s Lili Loofbourow also wrote, “The humor is broad. The premise is simple. And the stakes are slim to nonexistent.”

If you enjoy Netflix’s static sitcoms, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to sink into Tires as an easy after-work watch. However, it may not be your taste if you prefer more bite and wit.

