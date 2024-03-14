Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available on Netflix – but where was it filmed? Here’s everything you need to know about its filming locations.

The Aang gang has officially landed on Netflix, with all eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender now available to stream.

Not even a day after release, there’s already been plenty of fan division – though the future seems brighter for potential new episodes still to come.

With the visual wonder of the series something everyone can agree on, where was Avatar: The Last Airbender filmed?

Where was Avatar: The Last Airbender filmed?

Netflix‘s adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender was filmed in Vancouver and British Colombia, Canada.

According to a report from Travel and Leisure Asia, Vancouver was used primarily for creating the show’s immersive sets, with the VFX team setting up shop there. Typically Canadian settings are used in replacement of US or Hollywood bases due to their lower costs.

For the forest and outdoor scenes – such as Aang entering the spirit world and the kingdom of Omashu – British Colombia was the location of choice. This makes a stark change from the live-action movie released in 2010, which was filmed across the US and Greenland.

Speaking to Dexerto, VFX supervisor Marion Spates explained, “First off, we start with real-world photography, from environments to creatures. Obviously, we want to adapt this anime, we want it to be grounded and feel like something physically that can happen in today’s world, including all the bending. How do you make all the bending feel grounded? We look at real-world references, different types of flame throwers. Water is tricky because you can’t find waterbending, so we tried basing it on water in slow-motion, or in space.”

“Most importantly, we were always going back to the animated series and really making sure that we captured as many of those moments as possible. So the people who love the show know that we’re paying attention, and we really wanted to have those little nuances in areas that they will see as they watch,” Spates continued.

