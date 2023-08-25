Donald Trump’s mugshot instantly becomes popular Twitch emote

In the hours following the official release of Donald Trump’s mugshot, his face has gone viral as a custom Twitch emote with the code ‘GotCaughtTrolling.’ Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers have already picked it up for their chats.

Over the years, passionate Twitch users have created a number of browser extensions that give people access to custom emotes on the platform. At this point, a massive portion of users have access to these extensions.

Streamers can create and set their own custom emotes, or they can adopt emotes other creators have uploaded. This has led to certain emotes going viral like WeirdChamp or ratJAM that are commonly used across many streamers’ chats. While these extensions are popular, it’s important to note the emotes on these platforms aren’t endorsed by Twitch themselves.

It should come as no surprise that, when Donald Trump’s mugshot was uploaded to one of these extensions, a number of the biggest streamers on Twitch picked it up.

Donald Trump’s mugshot enters Twitch chats everywhere

Mere hours after his mugshot was released, an emote of the shot with the background removed was uploaded to 7tv, one of many Twitch emote extension platforms.

It’s already been picked up by streamers like ohnePixel, Mande, NymN, fl0m and more and is usable in their chats.

What’s more, the emote’s code being ‘GotCaughtTrolling’ pokes fun at the circumstances surrounding the mugshot, giving people a way to express that someone got caught doing something.

And, though many are using the mugshot at Trump’s expense, it’s important to note that the legal proceedings are ongoing and that he hasn’t been found guilty of any of the charges at the time of writing.

The mugshot itself was uploaded to Donald Trump’s Twitter account, leading to many people getting their hands on it and posting it wherever possible.

Though the original uploader of the 7tv emote had to do some editing to get it to fit properly in Twitch chat, Trump’s likeness translates surprisingly well into Twitch chat.

The emote has been quickly picking up traction, shooting up the trending emotes. It’s on track to be one of the most popular emotes within the extension.