Where was Queer Eye Season 8 filmed?

The Netflix reality show Queer Eye is finally back with Season 8. Here are all the details you’ll want to know about where the season was filmed.

Queer Eye took a year-long hiatus after Season 6 and fans eagerly waited for news on upcoming seasons. Surprisingly, after the airing of Season 7 in 2023, the next two seasons were confirmed immediately.

Netflix announced that Queer Eye Season 8 would be released on January 24, 2024, and Season 9 is confirmed to release at the end of the same year.

All the cast members – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France – are to return for the new season. But where was the newest season filmed?

Queer Eye Season 8 filming location revealed

After sending the Fab Five traveling through Louisiana in Season 7, the producers decided to settle for New Orleans as the filming location for Season 8. The filming location for Season 9 has already been announced and it will be set in Los Angeles.

The filming location of Queer Eye interests a lot of viewers because every place has a magic and culture of its own. The first two seasons of the show were set in Georgia, while Seasons 3 and 4 mostly represented Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois.

Queer Eye had a short spin-off season dedicated solely to Japan called “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!”. Following that Season 5 was set in Pennsylvania and Season 6 brought in Heroes from Texas.

Season 8 will for sure be a special one as it’s been revealed that as the season ends, interior designer, Bobby Berk, will be leaving the show. It is yet to be announced about who would be filling in for Bobby’s absence.

All seven previous seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on January 24.

To stay updated on Queer Eye and its upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.