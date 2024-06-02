Where was Perfect Match Season 2 filmed? Location revealed

The second season of Netflix’s Perfect Match is filmed at a tropical paradise that fans can rent out for themselves.

Perfect Match is the ultimate melting pot of reality TV stars who were once looking for love on-screen and have decided to give dating another go.

This means it is time for them to leave the Love Is Blind pods, The Circle apartment, and the Too Hot To Handle villa to mingle with one another and hopefully leave the experience in a new relationship.

All of the promotional photos for Season 2 show the cast either hanging out by the beach or sitting around by a pool, but where exactly are they?

Article continues after ad

Netflix

The filming location for Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 2

Season 2 of Perfect Match was filmed at a villa called Casa Naga in Playa Bonita, Panama. If you think that you recognize this place, that makes sense. Not only was the same location used for the premiere season as well, but it was also the location for Season 3 of The Challenge All-Stars.

Article continues after ad

The two-story beach house boasts a swimming pool, an elevator, and a large game room for the stars to interact and socialize. The description also reveals that there are only nine bedrooms and hosts up to twelve people at a time. Since Season 2 has a whopping 22 contestants, an exception was clearly made for the Netflix show.

Article continues after ad

The villa is actually available to rent out via Airbnb and currently goes for $6,500 per night with a three-night minimum, which totals to $22,259 (including all of Airbnb’s fees) for a minimum stay.

This is the first show from the streaming service to be filmed in Panama. Too Hot To Handle has been filmed in Turks and Caicos and Mexico, while Dated and Related is filmed in France.