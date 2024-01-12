Where was Lift filmed? All filming locations of Netflix movie

Lift sees Kevin Hart’s Cyrus and his team embark on a globe-trotting heist – but where exactly was it filmed? Here’s what you need to know about the Netflix movie’s filming locations.

As per the official synopsis of Lift: “In the new film from director F. Gary Gray, a band of expert criminals led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart) is recruited to do what they do best – lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane – but they must do it mid-flight at 40,000 feet!”

Described as Netflix’s first major movie release of 2024, Lift features a strong ensemble cast. Alongside Hart, there’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Worthington, Jacob Batalon, and Jean Reno, to name a few.

With the movie streaming on Netflix now, you might be wondering: where was it filmed? We’ve got you covered.

Lift filming locations

Lift kicks off proceedings in Venice, Italy, but it’s far from the only international setting where the movie was shot. Below, you’ll find a list of the major filming locations of Lift, as well as some additional behind-the-scenes details.

Venice, Italy

Netflix

Venice was a significant filming location for Lift. The capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, it is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. As such, it is most famous for its network of canals, which stand in as the replacement for roads.

The opening scenes of Lift take place in Venice, showing us the luxurious Renaissance and Gothic architecture of the city’s skyline as Hart’s Cyrus and his gang embark on their first heist. We later see the crew on a boat powering through the water.

Said boat was a Frauscher, with sales manager Christian Orban describing what it was like becoming part of the cast. “The whole production happened in 2022. The first shooting went on from May 9 to May 15 [2022] and took place in Venice,” he said. “The movie stars were big actors – let me mention Kevin Hart, Jean Reno, and Jacob Batalon. So, it all felt very unreal.”

Christian added: “I am an experienced boat driver, so the crew trusted me when it came to driving at maximum speed along the canals. I was the first to try out what was possible and what wasn’t.

“On cast, I could appreciate more the job of an actor, as the shooting speed was demanding – we had to make sure we could change scenes fast and be careful not to have too many tourists around, which is a challenge in a place like Venice.”

“Most of the time the video makers were stressed because everything needed to be done on time. However, the actors were relaxed, especially Kevin Hart. He was dancing, making jokes and sometimes singing.

“We were shooting under very fierce temperature conditions – it was very hot – and so he was trying to make people feel at ease and cool them down.”

Trieste, Italy

Netflix

The second segment of Lift’s Italian filming took place in Trieste, a city situated in northeastern Italy. It is a coastal gem, boasting a picturesque harbor where Neoclassical architecture harmonizes with Viennese-style buildings.

According to Frauscher’s Christian, the Lift crew shot in Trieste between May 23 and 27, 2022. “On a May summer day in Trieste, I was asked to put on a shirt, a thick jacket, long trousers, and military boots and it was about 35 degrees Celsius – so this was a fun challenge to live up to,” he said.

The filming also took place on the grounds of Miramare Castle, which stood in as the villainous Lars Jorgensen’s (Jean Reno) property in Lift. Perched majestically on the Gulf of Trieste, the castle is a 19th-century architectural marvel surrounded by lush gardens overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Netflix

As well as its Mediterranean setting, the Lift production crew headed to Northern Ireland, where they filmed shots in the capital Belfast, as well as parts of counties Antrim, Derry, and Down in 2022.

The Irish News reported that scenes were also filmed at Bangor’s Ward Park, a 37-acre park containing 10 tennis courts, a duck pond, and a large war memorial. The same goes for Shackleton Barracks, a former British military installation at Ballykelly in Northern Ireland, and the coastal Ardglass Harbour.

When it came to Belfast, the outlet highlighted a number of famous spots you might recognize in Lift, including its famous Crown bar, as well as the Titanic Hotel and Ulster University.

Meanwhile, its base was Belfast’s Harbour Studios, said to be the capital’s newest film studio based at Giant’s Park, featuring more than 120,000 square feet of studios, workshops, and offices.

Lift is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can read more about the movie below: