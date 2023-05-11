What’s Still A Michael J Fox Movie about? Apple TV documentary explained

A new movie about the life and times of movie star Michael J. Fox hits streaming this week, so here’s everything you need to know about Still: A Michael J. Fox story, including when the documentary drops, and what it’s about.

In the mid-1980s, Michael J. Fox was one of the biggest stars on the planet. The Canadian-born actor was ruling the global box office thanks to Back to the Future (and – to a lesser extent – Teen Wolf).

At the same time, he also played the most popular character – Alex P. Keaton – on TV smash Family Ties. Meaning the young actor had the world at his feet, which he developed into a successful movie career through films like Doc Hollywood, The Frighteners, and the BTTF sequels.

But a few years later, Fox received some devastating news about his health, which changed the direction of that career and, ultimately, his life.

What’s Still A Michael J Fox Movie about?

Directed by An Inconvenient Truth helmer Davis Guggenheim, this is the official synopsis for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie…

“The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words – the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease.

“Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

When and where can you watch the documentary?

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie launches on Apple TV+ this Friday, May 12, 2023.

The film will also be screening in select cinemas, so you can watch this emotionally charged story on either the big or small screen.

