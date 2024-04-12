Following the release of Netflix’s What Jennifer Did, here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Jennifer Pan’s father, Huei Hann Pan, and where he is now.

While there’s plenty of new true crime to dive into this month, What Jennifer Did is dominating the genre right now, having raced to first place on Netflix’s top 10 movies chart.

The documentary centers on the highly-publicized 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, who went from being the victim to the suspect of a horrifying home invasion that left her mother, Bich Ha Pan, dead and her father with serious injuries.

Despite taking a gunshot to the head, Hann survived – so, here’s everything you need to know about what life has looked like since the case unfolded.

Where is Jennifer Pan’s father now?

Jennifer Pan’s father, Huei Hann Pan, is in his ‘70s and has been keeping a low profile since the 2014 trial. It’s believed he’s living with relatives in Ontario, Canada, and has suffered with anxiety since the incident. His surviving son, Felix Pan, was reported to have moved to the East Coast in 2015, although little is known about his whereabouts now.

Hann and Bich were political refugees who fled from Vietnam to Canada in the late ‘70s. Due to their background, they wanted their children to make use of the educational opportunities they never had access to.

Jennifer testified that her teenage years were characterized by strict rules and high expectations. She created a web of lies as a result; for years, she faked studying for a university degree in pharmacology and continued to see the boyfriend her parents disapproved of behind their backs.

This culminated in Jennifer ordering a hit on the family, seeking the help of her boyfriend, Daniel Wong, as well as co-conspirators David Mylvaganam and Lenford Roy Crawford. While Bich was shot dead, Hann survived, although the injuries left him in a coma.

Police brought Jennifer in for questioning, and while she was initially thought to have been a victim, detectives started to notice holes in her story. Then, Hann woke up.

He told Detective David MacDonald that he saw his daughter walking around freely and speaking with the attackers, which went against Jennifer’s claims that she had been tied up upstairs. Hann then turned to MacDonald and said, “Use your police techniques to find out what Jennifer did.”

Hann testified during the 2014 trial, describing how he and his wife had uncovered Jennifer’s lies about her education and Daniel prior to the attack. He ordered her to stop seeing him, stating, “If not, you’ll have to wait until I’m dead.”

In his written victim impact statement, Hann said: “When I lost my wife, I lost my daughter at the same time. I don’t feel like I have a family anymore… Some say I should feel lucky to be alive but I feel like I am dead too.”

Netflix Daniel Wong and Jennifer Pan were both convicted

Following the guilty verdict, which saw Jennifer, Daniel, and the two assailants sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, Hann was granted a lifetime non-contact order that prevents his daughter from contacting her surviving family when she’s released.

In 2015, Toronto Life published an in-depth feature into the case, painting a picture of the aftermath and the impact it had on Hann. The publication stated that he was unable to return to work due to the injuries, and he struggled to sell the family home.

“He suffers anxiety attacks, insomnia and, when he can sleep, nightmares. He is in constant pain and has given up gardening, working on his cars, and listening to music, since none of those activities bring him joy anymore,” it said. “He can’t bear to be in his house, so he lives with relatives nearby.”

What Jennifer Did is streaming on Netflix now.