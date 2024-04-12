How to watch the OJ Simpson documentary — is it on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the OJ Simpson documentary, O.J.: Made in America, and if it’s available on streaming.

On April 10, the man at the center of the trial of the century died at the age of 76. O.J. Simpson’s name remains etched in the annals of American history, synonymous with one of the most divisive and complex legal sagas of our time.

In the earlier years of his adult life, he found fame and fortune in the NFL. But this all changed in 1994 following the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. The trial, which led to O.J.’s acquittal, was a defining moment of the 20th century, sparking heated debates about police brutality and racism in America.

To this day, there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding the case. If you’re looking to learn more about O.J. following his death, there’s no better documentary series than ESPN’s Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America. So, here’s how to watch it on streaming.

Where to watch the OJ Simpson documentary

Since O.J.: Made in America is part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, you can watch it on ESPN through your cable provider. It is also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ through a bundle subscription that includes ESPN.

Alternatively, all five episodes of the docuseries are available to rent or buy on various on-demand channels including Amazon Prime. Or, you can watch it via TV providers that carry ESPN such as Sling TV.

Is the OJ Simpson documentary on Netflix?

No, since ESPN is owned by Disney, O.J.: Made in America isn’t available to watch on Netflix right now.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated if this changes.

What is the OJ Simpson documentary about?

Directed by Ezra Edelman for ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 series, O.J.: Made in America is a 2016 five-part documentary series that goes deeper into OJ’s life than ever before, while discussing the wider context of race and celebrity in America.

Speaking to the Guardian at the time of its release, the filmmaker said there was no particular agenda in mind. “There was no point I was trying to prove, beyond searching for greater clarity and understanding,” he said.

“This was about the recollections of these people who lived through this history, and I very much did not want to manipulate that. Who am I, as this outside arbiter, to come in and say I’m going to write this story? No, I’m going to let you tell these stories.”

At the time of writing, O.J.: Made in America has a perfect 100% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences rated it 98%.

One viewer summed it up by writing: “A must-see eight-hour documentary that probes into an American crime and the cultural and social causes that made this shocking case possible.”

Check out all of the new documentaries coming to streaming this month here, as well as the TV shows to add to your watchlist.