Michael B. Jordan’s new movie immediately draws comparisons to iconic vampire hunter

There’s a new vampire in town. A first look at Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s vampire hunter movie has everyone comparing him to another famed on-screen hunter.

Vampires are back in style with Abigail and Nosferatu piqueing interest in the supernatural genre. Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have joined forces for a new project slated for 2025 about a vampire hunter.

A first look at Jordan in the leading role left many thinking about one undeniable comparison. On X/Twitter, someone commented, “Man saw we were tired of waiting on MCU Blade and decided to capitalize lol.”

Another chimed in thinking the same, saying, “Coogler making blade he not slick.” The comparison is uncanny, with one person calling out, “This coming out before Blade would be pretty funny.”

Details about Jordan and Coogler’s vampire movie are slim, and the movie has yet to get an official title. In a report by Puck, the movie’s storyline is speculated to focus on a pair of vampire hunters set in the 1930s American South. It would explain why Jordan is dressed in a look more prevalent in the time period. Because it’s set in the 1930s, Jim Crow will also play a huge role in the storyline.

It’s no surprise that the first look is being compared to Blade—one of comics’ and movies’ most infamous vampire hunters played by actor Wesley Snipes. Fans have longed to see the character return to the big screen since the last installment in 2004 with Blade: Trinity. It was announced that a Blade movie was in the works to take place within the MCU.

But it’s seen its fair share of problems. It was announced in 2019 but is now delayed until September 2025. It also saw director Bassam Tariq exit the project with Yann Demange replacing him. Mahershala Ali remains in the leading role.

Article continues after ad

With Jordan and Coogler’s movie already filming and Blade delayed for now, many are left wondering if their vampire hunter movie will steal the spotlight.